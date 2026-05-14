Stratagon Launches CampusBrain™ AI Video Agent and Related Tools

AI in higher education driving efficiencies

Stratagon Launches AI-Powered Admissions Support Experience with NCCU to Enhance Student Engagement

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratagon, a leading digital marketing and enrollment strategy agency, has launched a new AI-driven engagement experience designed to support prospective and admitted undergraduate students throughout the admissions journey. Stratagon’s proprietary AI Video tool, CampusBrain ™, along with an AI Customer Agent, delivers 24/7, personalized support to students and families while enhancing operational efficiency for university admissions teams.Stratagon has partnered with North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in Durham, NC, as its first featured go-live AI agent. The interactive video features two distinct personas: Michael Bailey, NCCU’s Executive Director of Admissions, and Jazzy, a current NCCU student. While both provide guidance on the admissions process, Jazzy also offers insights into campus life, helping prospective students better understand the NCCU experience. Students and their families can choose to engage with either persona, creating a more personalized and accessible experience as they navigate the admissions process.“Through both a staff-facing presence and a student voice, we are creating a more approachable, relatable way for prospects to engage with NCCU,” said Michael Bailey, NCCU’s Executive Director of Admissions. “These tools will enable us to meet students where they are and remove barriers to access and communication in ways that haven't been possible before.”The CampusBrain™ AI video agent interacts through live video conversations, while the AI Customer Agent chat is trained to answer undergraduate admissions-related questions, including application deadlines, enrollment steps and other actions. Both tools are designed to integrate seamlessly into NCCU’s broader enrollment strategy and can be expanded to support additional stages of the student lifecycle.“This is about meeting students where they are and providing support in a way that feels immediate, accessible and personal,” said Ryan Burkett, Senior Partner at Stratagon. “By combining AI with thoughtful strategy, we’re helping institutions like NCCU create more meaningful engagement at every stage of the admissions funnel.”“AI is enabling admissions teams to meet students and their families on their own time; at any time,” added Cyril Jefferson, Industry Practice Lead, Higher Ed at Stratagon. “These tools allow universities to scale their impact without overloading internal teams.”This launch reflects a growing shift in higher education toward leveraging AI to improve responsiveness, accessibility, and overall student experience while enabling institutions to operate more efficiently.

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