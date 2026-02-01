Stratagon Announces Strategic Acquisition and Integration of Change Often Leadership and Client Work

The acquisition strengthens Stratagon’s leadership advisory capabilities and deepens client solutions through the integration of Change Often.

This acquisition accelerates Stratagon’s growth strategy by integrating Change Often’s leadership expertise and client work into our platform.” — Ryan Burkett, Senior Partner, Stratagon

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratagon Inc., a marketing and digital transformation firm, today announced a strategic acquisition that brings the leadership, client work, and operating approach of Change Often into the Stratagon platform.As part of the integration, Change Often founder Cyril Jefferson will join Stratagon in a senior leadership role, continuing to work closely with existing clients while helping expand Stratagon’s higher education and association practice and strengthening the firm’s operating discipline.“This acquisition is about bringing together the right leadership, relationships, and way of working,” said Ryan Burkett, Senior Partner at Stratagon. “Change Often has built a strong reputation around facilitation, strategy, and values-driven work. Integrating that into Stratagon allows us to scale impact while staying true to how the work has always been delivered.”For clients, continuity remains the priority. Existing engagements will continue without disruption, with Jefferson remaining actively involved. Over time, clients will also benefit from Stratagon’s broader capabilities, infrastructure, and resources as needs evolve.“This move allows the work we’ve been doing at Change Often to grow on a larger platform,” said Cyril Jefferson. “It preserves the relationships, values, and approach our clients expect, while giving them access to deeper support and expanded capabilities. It also allows me to focus more fully on leadership and impact.”“Cyril brings maturity, structure, and credibility that immediately strengthens Stratagon,” said Alex Moore, Senior Partner at Stratagon. “This integration accelerates our higher education and association work and reinforces the operating discipline needed to scale thoughtfully.”The acquisition reflects a shared belief that meaningful, long-term change is best achieved when strong leadership and proven approaches are supported by scalable platforms. Change Often’s facilitation and strategy work complements Stratagon’s marketing, technology, and transformation services.The integration will be effective February 1.

