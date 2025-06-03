Stratagon Inc. and Lincoln University Forge New Alliance to Boost Enrollment and Academic Visibility

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move that underscores a shared commitment to innovation, equity, and access in higher education, Stratagon Inc. is proud to announce its selection as the marketing partner for Lincoln University of Missouri—an 1890 land-grant institution with a rich legacy of academic excellence, student-centered learning, and global reach.The partnership comes at a pivotal time for Lincoln University, which is launching a renewed effort to elevate its academic programs and extend its visibility among prospective students in Missouri, across the country, and internationally. Stratagon will lead full-service marketing initiatives designed to increase awareness, strengthen enrollment pipelines, and help more students discover the opportunity and value of a Lincoln education."Lincoln University has long been one of the best-kept secrets among HBCUs and across higher education," said Dr. John B. Moseley, President of Lincoln University. "Through this partnership with Stratagon, we will restore Lincoln University to its rightful place as a beacon of excellence."Founded in 1866 by the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers, Lincoln is more than a university—it’s a legacy built on service and transformation. Today, it serves more than 2,000 students from over 25 states and nearly 40 countries, offering bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and certificate programs across four colleges.Stratagon brings deep experience at the intersection of higher education and digital transformation. As a HubSpot Platinum Partner and strategic branding agency, the firm will deploy a blend of enrollment intelligence, audience segmentation, and content strategy to support Lincoln’s growth.“Lincoln’s land-grant designation and historic mission position it uniquely in the higher education landscape,” said Alex Moore, Senior Partner at Stratagon. “Our work is focused on connecting that legacy with the future—helping students of all backgrounds find their place and purpose at Lincoln.”At a time when visibility and relevance are more important than ever, this partnership is designed not just to compete—but to lead.About Lincoln University of MissouriFounded in 1866 in Jefferson City, Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant institution offering a comprehensive range of academic programs. With a legacy rooted in service, excellence, and access, Lincoln continues to educate, empower, and elevate students from across the country and the world.About Stratagon Inc.Stratagon is a strategic marketing agency that blends creative intelligence with marketing technology to help brands grow. With expertise in higher education, B2B, and agribusiness, Stratagon partners with institutions and organizations to build awareness, drive conversions, and make measurable impact.

