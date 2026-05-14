Road Closure Notice
Road and Bridges Department Notices Posted on May 14, 2026
NE Persimmon Drive will be closed on May 19, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM for cross-drain replacement between NE Persimmon Drive and NE Moore Avenue. This will result in the road becoming impassable. For more information call the Road and Bridge department at (863) 993-4821.
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