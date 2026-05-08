Smith Honored With Two Awards From Comparably

The company was recognized for its commitment to supporting women and diversity within the workplace

Smith’s employees are the driving force behind our success, and we build upon that success by supporting their wellbeing, satisfaction, and continual growth in their careers” — Denise Halaska, Chief People Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it was named to Comparably ’s lists of Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity. It is the company’s third time being recognized for each award.Based on anonymous employee feedback, these awards reflect Smith’s dedication to empowering its employees and fostering an inclusive environment. Smith ranked as the #74 best company for diversity and #91 best company for women among similarly sized businesses. Its overall A+ rating places it among the top five percent globally.“Smith’s employees are the driving force behind our success, and we build upon that success by supporting their wellbeing, satisfaction, and continual growth in their careers,” said Denise Halaska, Chief People Officer at Smith. “We are honored to receive these recognitions as we continue to enhance our people-focused initiatives and make sure our team members feel welcome and valued in their roles.”As a global company spanning four continents, Smith has built a strong community across its various offices, distribution centers, and departments. The company has received numerous recognitions from Comparably over the years, including twelve awards in 2025, ranging from overall company culture and employee happiness to company outlook and career growth. Nick Bedford, Smith’s Chief Executive Officer, also ranked as the 28th best CEO, and its sales team was ranked #13.“Smith’s investments in employee satisfaction and development help us ensure our customers receive exceptional service in fulfilling their supply chain needs,” said Denise. “We are excited to continue to embrace the unique talents of our global workforce to drive our innovation and long-term growth.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.