CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Phoenix, AZ

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Having a closer option for owners who wish to euthanize their pet will make the owners and the pets experience less stressful and more relaxing, comfortable and smooth.” — Dr. Taylor Lopez

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Phoenix. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Taylor Lopez plans to serve pets and pet parents in Phoenix and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Phoenix becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Lopez grew up on the East Coast, where her path toward veterinary medicine was shaped by someone very close to home: her mother. A vet tech by trade, her mother had a quiet but powerful way with animals, and a young Dr. Lopez was always right beside her, whether they were nursing a baby bunny back to health, rescuing a stray cat, or helping a neighbor with a dog’s nail trim. It was her mother’s love and compassion for animals that planted the seed. Dr. Lopez never forgot it.She went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Delaware Valley University in 2019, a small agricultural school that deepened her hands-on relationship with animal care, before completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at The Ohio State University in 2023. After meeting her husband in Arizona, she made the move west and put down roots in the Phoenix area, where she now lives with him and their two children, who keep life full and joyful.Her interest in in-home euthanasia grew out of her time working in emergency medicine, where she witnessed firsthand what the clinic experience could cost a grieving family. The image that stayed with her was specific and hard to shake: owners walking through the door with their pet, expecting to walk back out with them, and leaving instead with nothing but grief and a leash. She knew there was a better way. Now serving the Phoenix metro including communities like Goodyear and the surrounding west valley, she sees her role as filling a real gap in access to compassionate care. “Depending on the area, vet clinics or emergency vets can be a decent drive,” she notes. “Having a closer option for owners who wish to euthanize their pet will make the experience less stressful and more relaxing, comfortable, and smooth.”Her goal with every visit is to create an experience that feels peaceful and intentional, one where families feel ready rather than rushed. That goal is also what drew her to CodaPet specifically. “I decided to partner with CodaPet because of my interactions with the staff,” she says. “Everyone was so pleasant and helpful, which solidified my goal to help provide comfort and compassion for owners during potentially one of the hardest days of their lives.”Outside of her practice, Dr. Lopez finds balance in the everyday. She loves spending time with her family, getting outdoors, staying active at the gym, and occasionally just relaxing on the couch. For someone whose professional life asks so much emotionally, that ability to recharge and stay grounded is what allows her to keep showing up fully for the families she serves.Dr. Taylor Lopez serves Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Scottsdale, Tempe, and surrounding Maricopa County communities across the West Valley and greater Phoenix metro area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services. The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $335 in Phoenix. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $110 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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