CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Nashua, NH

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I offer this service so that pets can have the dignity and comfort of home during their last moments.” — Dr. Karen Morris

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Nashua, NH. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Karen Morris will serve pets and pet parents throughout Nashua and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Nashua becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Morris is a New England native who has found her way back home, and the journey that brought her here is anything but ordinary. She spent years building a career as a business analyst, moving from Boston to Washington, DC, before making a decision that would change everything: leaving that career behind to pursue veterinary medicine. It was the kind of deliberate turn that only comes when someone knows, with real clarity, where they are meant to be. That clarity shows in everything she brings to her work today.Dr. Morris pursued her undergraduate studies at Northeastern University, where she studied Spanish, and later completed additional science coursework at Northern Virginia Community College to prepare for veterinary school. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech. Now settled back in New England, she describes being in New Hampshire not as arriving somewhere new, but as finally being where she belongs.Dr. Morris is especially attentive to what families need during end-of-life visits: clear information, room to feel whatever they feel, and a veterinarian who is genuinely honored to be in the room. She takes care to ensure that every client knows what to expect and that the environment she creates allows families to express whatever emotions arise, without rush and without judgment. “I offer this service so that pets can have the dignity and comfort of home during their last moments,” she says, “and to do my best to ease the great difficulty for clients facing the end of a pet’s life.”Away from her practice, Dr. Morris is a singer, a sister, a Spanish speaker, and a devoted cat mom. Those details say something about her: she is someone who leads with warmth, who values connection, and who brings her whole self into the spaces she enters. The same qualities that make her a thoughtful friend and family member make her a veterinarian families trust on one of the hardest days of their lives.Dr. Karen Morris serves Manchester, Nashua, and surrounding Southern New Hampshire communities, including Derry, Merrimack, Bedford, and Londonderry, with coverage extending north toward Concord and throughout the greater Merrimack Valley.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Nashua. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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