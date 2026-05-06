CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Oklahoma City, OK

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

This service fills an important gap by offering a more peaceful and dignified alternative to traditional clinic settings.” — Dr. Miranda Collins

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Oklahoma City. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Miranda Collins plans to serve pets and pet parents in Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Oklahoma City becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Collins is an Oklahoma native through and through. Born and raised in the state, she developed a love for animals so early and so visibly that her family gave her a nickname that stuck: Ellie Mae. That childhood affection grew into something much deeper over the years, shaping both her character and the direction of her career. For Dr. Collins, becoming a veterinarian was never just a profession. It was a natural extension of who she has always been, someone drawn to animals for the comfort, connection, and unconditional presence they bring to people’s lives.She earned her undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University in 2017, then went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2021. Her practice has been shaped from the beginning by a commitment to personalized, compassionate care, relieving pain, preserving dignity, and showing up fully for the families who trust her with the animals they love most.Serving Oklahoma City means serving a community she knows well, one built on a deep sense of family and belonging. As the city continues to grow, Dr. Collins sees a clear and growing need for end-of-life care that meets families where they are. “In-home euthanasia is a meaningful addition to the Oklahoma City and surrounding communities because of the deep value residents place on family, including their pets,” she says. “As OKC continues to grow, many families are seeking more personalized, compassionate care options that reduce stress during difficult moments. Providing in-home euthanasia allows pets to remain in a familiar, comfortable environment while giving families the privacy and time they need to say goodbye. This service fills an important gap by offering a more peaceful and dignified alternative to traditional clinic settings.”That conviction comes from somewhere deeply personal. Animals have been a constant source of comfort throughout Dr. Collins’ own life, and she brings that lived understanding into every home she visits. She is especially motivated by the opportunity to be present during the moments that matter most, ensuring that every animal is treated with compassion and respect and that every family feels supported rather than alone. “Animals have always been more than companions, they are family,” she says. “I started providing this service to give pets the gift of a peaceful passing in a familiar, stress-free environment, while helping families say goodbye in a way that feels intimate and meaningful. It is an honor to walk alongside you during this time and to provide comfort, respect, and care every step of the way.”Outside of her practice, Dr. Collins finds joy in the simple and the meaningful. She loves traveling with her family, losing herself in a good book, and working on arts and crafts projects. She spends time outdoors whenever she can, whether that is walking her dogs through the neighborhood or taking a relaxing bike ride. Those moments of everyday connection are a reflection of the same values she brings to her work: presence, care, and an appreciation for what matters most.Dr. Miranda Collins serves Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area, including Edmond, Moore, Norman, Yukon, Mustang, Midwest City, and nearby communities across central Oklahoma.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services. The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Oklahoma City. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $65 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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