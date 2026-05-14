Camfil Blog Explains How Static Dissipative Filter Cartridges Reduce Dust Collector Fire and Explosion Risks

Camfil Stat-Safe™ Dust Collector Filter Cartridges

New Camfil Q&A resource helps facility teams identify static-related hazards and select appropriate dust collector filter cartridges and media.

This Q&A was developed to help plant teams recognize the warning signs, understand the terminology and make more informed decisions about filter selection.” — Randi Huckaby, Camfil APC

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camfil, a manufacturer of dust, mist and fume collection equipment for industrial applications, has published a new blog post , Q&A: Understanding how static dissipative filters are used in industrial dust collection, to help facility, safety and maintenance teams better understand how static electricity can affect dust collection systems and how the right filter cartridge and media selection can reduce associated risks.“Static electricity is often overlooked until it creates a safety or performance problem,” said Randi Huckaby, Product Manager – Dry Filtration APC Engineer, Research & Development at Camfil APC. “This Q&A was developed to help plant teams recognize the warning signs, understand the terminology and make more informed decisions about filter selection.”The blog addresses key questions, including:• Which manufacturing applications require static dissipative filters• When static dissipative filters are necessary• How static dissipative, conductive and antistatic filters differ• The role of static dissipative filters in combustible dust applications• How MERV ratings relate to filter performance• How to determine whether static is a problem in a dust collection system• Maintenance considerations for static dissipative filters• The role of filter media in static control• How existing systems may be retrofitted with static dissipative filtersCamfil’s Stat-Safe™ static dissipating dust collector filter cartridges are designed to help dissipate static charges within the filter itself, rather than relying on separate grounding components that can loosen, detach or fail. The filters use a patented antistatic urethane that dissipates static charges and reduces the buildup of static electricity inside the dust collector. The urethane also serves as the adhesive that secures the filter pans to the media pack, eliminating the need for clips, wires or fabric swatches to ground the filter pan to the media.About CamfilCamfil is a leading manufacturer of dust, mist and fume collection equipment for industrial applications. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and provides technical support, installation and maintenance services throughout the United States. Camfil is part of the global Camfil Group, recognized worldwide for innovation in air filtration technology and commitment to industrial safety and clean air solutions. For more information, visit camfilapc.com or call 833-331-0311.

Camfil Stat-Safe Dust Collector Filter Cartridges

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