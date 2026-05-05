How B2B Public Relations Drives AI Search Visibility

In this blog article Schubert b2b offers B2B PR strategies to boost AI search visibility and improve generative engine optimization.

By combining earned media, structured content and cohesive messaging, B2B companies can strengthen their authority and improve their chances of being cited in AI-generated answers.” — Rich Carango, president of Schubert b2b

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schubert b2b, an integrated digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to B2B companies, has released a blog article titled “ How B2B Public Relations Drives AI Search Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization.”In this blog article, Schubert b2b explores how well-planned B2B public relations strategies can help companies increase the likelihood that their expert commentary appears in AI-generated answer citations.Tactics covered in the blog article include:• Placing educational, informative articles in key publications.• Creating content that is human and machine friendly.• Using consistent messaging throughout all published and posted content.• Monitoring AI search results relating to your company, experts, products and even competitors.“AI search is changing how B2B buyers discover and evaluate companies,” said Rich Carango, president of Schubert b2b. “By combining earned media, structured content and cohesive messaging, B2B companies can strengthen their authority and improve their chances of being cited in AI-generated answers.” Click here to read “How B2B Public Relations Drives AI Search Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization.”About Schubert b2bSchubert b2b is an integrated digital B2B marketing agency that uses advanced marketing technology, expert strategies and exceptional creativity to help B2B companies reach their niche audience, increase engagement and build a strong market presence. For 47 years, Schubert b2b has been providing customized B2B marketing solutions for chemical, technology and manufacturing companies. A 100% B2B-focused digital marketing agency, Schubert b2b serves companies located in Philadelphia and around the world. Our goal is to create top-tier marketing for businesses of any size, from startups to global giants. For more information, visit schubertb2b.com

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