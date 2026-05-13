Sonobond Ultrasonics Highlights Advantages of Ultrasonic Welding Over Soldering and Crimping in Electronics Assemblies

Advantages of Ultrasonic Welding Over Soldering and Crimping in Electronics Assemblies

This new Sonobond Ultrasonics blog post explains how ultrasonic welding delivers stronger metallurgical bonds than heat, current, solder or flux.

For wire splicing, terminal welding, foils and battery connections, ultrasonic welding eliminates many of the variables that can come with soldering or crimping.” — Sara Karmilowicz, Sonobond Ultrasonics

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonobond Ultrasonics, a pioneer in ultrasonic welding and bonding technology, has published a new blog post, “Beyond Solder and Crimp: When Ultrasonic Welding is the Best Choice ,” that explains why ultrasonic welding is a better method for joining metals and electrical assemblies compared to soldering and crimping because it provides stronger, cleaner and more repeatable bonds.Ultrasonic metal welding is a solid-state joining process that uses high-frequency vibrations and clamping force to create a rapid weld without melting the base materials. This helps manufacturers avoid thermal distortion, inconsistent fusion and other challenges associated with conventional joining methods.The blog post outlines key advantages of ultrasonic welding for manufacturers, including:• Strong, precise and repeatable bonds• Excellent electrical and thermal conductivity• No need for heat, current, solder flux or filler materials• Ability to join tinned or oxidized metals without pre-cleaning• Compatibility with many thin, thick and dissimilar nonferrous metals• Clean, efficient operation without arcs, sparks or fumes“For wire splicing, terminal welding, foils and battery connections, ultrasonic welding eliminates many of the variables that can come with soldering or crimping,” said Sara Karmilowicz, business development representative for Sonobond Ultrasonics. “Because the process creates a metallurgical bond without solder, flux or added hardware, manufacturers can achieve durable, consistent connections with excellent conductivity.” Read the full blog post : Beyond Solder and Crimp: When Ultrasonic Welding is the Best Choice.About Sonobond UltrasonicsFounded in 1960, Sonobond Ultrasonics is a pioneering leader in ultrasonic bonding and welding technology. Sonobond manufactures ultrasonic assembly equipment used by companies across a broad range of industries, including aerospace, apparel, appliance, automotive, ballistics, battery, electrical, environmental, filtration, HVAC, medical and solar. With more than 60 years of experience, Sonobond has earned a strong reputation for exceptional customer service and technical support before, during and after equipment installation. For more information, call (800) 323-1269 or visit sonobondultrasonics.com

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