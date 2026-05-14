Hernando County’s Solid Waste and Recycling Convenience Center Fee Updates Will Take Effect June 1, 2026

(Brooksville, FL) – Updated fees for Hernando County’s East Hernando and West Hernando Convenience Centers will take effect June 1, 2026, following approval by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on December 16, 2025. The East Hernando and West Hernando Convenience Centers are available for residential use only by property owners and residents who pay the annual solid waste disposal assessment through their property taxes. Residents must personally transport waste to the facility and provide proof of ownership or residency of a qualifying property. Commercial waste is not accepted at these locations.

Convenience Center Fees

$5.00 for up to five bags of household trash (maximum 60 gallons per bag.)

$15.00 per visit for loads containing more than five bags and for bulk loads.

$15.00 per visit for yard waste items, such as branches, under 8 inches in diameter and less than 10 inches in length.

Recycling and residential household hazardous waste will continue to be accepted free of charge, but must be clearly identifiable. Materials should be brought in original containers, open bins, or clear bags for inspection. Plastic bags must be disposed of separately.

The Northwest Solid Waste Facility (Main Landfill) will no longer offer the free 2,000- pound allowance, and all waste brought in will now be charged by weight.

Convenience Center Usage Guidelines

Quantities over 100 cubic feet and all commercial waste must be taken to the Main Landfill.

Residents are limited to one trip per day, regardless of the number of properties owned.

Trailer use is limited to five visits per calendar year.

Trailers must be less than 5 feet wide and 10 feet long.

Loads are restricted to 2 feet high, except for furniture items such as couches, cabinets, and tables.

Oversized vehicles, including dump trucks, moving vans, and similar vehicles, are prohibited.

Residents must bring sufficient help for unloading, as team members do not assist with unloading items.

To reduce unload times and traffic congestion, small loads of loose debris equivalent to four recycling bins must be containerized or bundled. Larger loads, loose debris, and items exceeding 10 cubic feet, must be taken directly to the Main Landfill.

Accepted Materials

Convenience centers accept household trash, indoor furniture, electronics, clothing, bedding, and limited yard waste including grass clippings, leaves, and small branches.

Recycling Recycling, including paper, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, and rigid plastic containers, is accepted free of charge at all locations. Recyclables must be clean and free of trash, food waste, and plastic bags.

Household Hazardous Waste Small quantities of residential household hazardous waste are accepted, including latex paint, used oil, fluorescent lamps, and lead acid and rechargeable batteries. Commercial hazardous waste is prohibited.

Sharps and Unwanted Medications Syringes, lancets, and unwanted non-narcotic medications are accepted at all locations. They must be dropped off in approved sharps containers or containers made of heavy plastic, such as laundry detergent containers.



Materials Not Accepted

The Convenience Centers do not accept commercial waste, construction debris, land clearing debris, tires, automotive parts, chemicals, liquid waste, biomedical waste, radioactive materials, or other hazardous materials. These items must be taken to the Main Landfill or another approved disposal site.

The hours of operation for the West Hernando Convenience Center, East Hernando Convenience Center, and Main Landfill will remain unchanged.

For more information, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/Living-Here/Garbage-Recycling.

For questions, please contact

Hernando County’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department at (352) 754-4112.

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