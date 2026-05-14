Hernando County’s Floodplain Department to Host Hurricane Preparedness and Recovery Community Workshops
(Brooksville, FL) – The Hernando County Floodplain Department will host Hurricane
Preparedness and Recovery Community Workshops on May 26, 2026, offering attendees
guidance on preparing for and recovering from hurricanes.
- Session 1: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Session 2: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Both sessions will cover the same material.
The workshop will provide residents with helpful information on what to do before and after a
hurricane, including how to prepare properly, steps for safe recovery, and guidance on
navigating the permitting process following storm damage. Attendees will also learn about
available resources designed to assist with recovery efforts.
The event will take place at the Hernando County Planning and Zoning Department,
located at 1653 Blaise Dr., Brooksville, Florida 34601.
For more information, please contact Hernando County Government at (352) 754-4000.
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