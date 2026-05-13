Applications Now Open for HERricane HERnando 2026

(Brooksville, Florida) - Hernando County Emergency Management is proud to announce that applications are officially open for the 2026 HERricane HERnando Emergency Preparedness Camp, a one-of-a-kind experience designed to empower young women to lead boldly, serve confidently, and discover their potential in public safety and emergency management careers.

Set for June 22–26, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the immersive five-day camp will welcome girls entering grades 6 through 12 to the Hernando County Emergency Operations Center at 18900 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL 34601.

HERricane HERnando is more than a summer camp — it is a leadership movement focused on helping young women embrace their strengths, lead with authenticity, and make a meaningful impact in their communities. Through hands-on activities, real-world training, and mentorship from emergency management and public safety professionals, campers will gain practical skills while building confidence, resilience, teamwork, and leadership abilities.

Our mission is simple: inspire young women to discover the power of their voice and the value of servant leadership. Participants will experience:

CPR training and life-saving skills

Disaster preparedness and emergency response activities

Crisis communications exercises

Leadership development workshops

Team-building changes

Public safety and emergency management career exploration

Interactive experiences with emergency response professionals

“HERricane HERnando is about showing girls they can lead exactly as they are — with passion, authenticity, compassion, and courage,” says Erin Thomas, Hernando County Emergency Management Director. “We want every participant to walk away knowing that leadership isnot about being the loudest person in the room. It’s about showing up, serving others, solving problems, and believing in your ability to make a difference.”

The program is offered completely free of charge thanks to the generous support of the Duke Energy Foundation and KPMG, helping remove barriers and create opportunities for future female leaders across Hernando County.

Applications are due by June 1, 2026, and spots are limited.

Those interested in applying can scan the QR code featured on the official camp flyer or apply online at: https://hernandocounty.jotform.com/261255296343055

For more information,

contact Hernando County Emergency Management at 352-754-4083.

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