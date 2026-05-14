Popular Mystery Authors Launch Second Spy Novel

"Kauai Spies and Bald'-Faced Lies" by Rosemary and Larry Mild

Kauai Spies and Bald-faced Lies by Larry and Rosemary Mild Released

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry and Rosemary Mild, coauthors of mystery and suspense fiction, confront corporate crime and espionage in Kauai Spies and Bald-faced Lies, the sequel to Kent and Katcha. Kauai Spies and Bald-faced Lies (Magic Island Literary Works) is now available in trade paper (ISBN 979-8-9863864-3-0; 260 pages, $14.95) and e-book editions.About Kauai Spies and Bald-faced Lies. In Kent and Katcha, American spy Kent Brukner and his lover escape from Russia. Now five years have passed. Kent is a Honolulu lawyer, and Katcha, his Russian immigrant wife, is an American citizen, a college student, and mother to their son, Paulie.Kent prepares a partnership agreement for a startup company building a new secret missile-tracking recorder—for the U.S. military on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The chief financial officer's son is kidnapped. The ransom is not for money, but for the plans and specifications of the new recorder. Is there a mole in the company? A domestic terrorist?Working with the FBI, will Kent be able to expose the spy and rescue the kidnapped son? Meanwhile, Katcha's immigrant friends face an ugly legal mess caused by the New York City murder of their business partner. Can Kent help them while he's still spy chasing? Rosemary and Larry Mild coauthored the Dan & Rivka Sherman Mysteries; the Paco & Molly Mysteries; Hawaii thrillers Cry Ohana and Honolulu Heat; the historical novel Boxcar Bertie; and four books of short stories. They make their home in Honolulu, where they cherish time with their daughter and grandchildren. In 2025, The Hawaii Literary Arts Council awarded Larry and Rosemary the 2024 Elliot Cades Award for Literature for established writers, Hawaii’s most prestigious literary honor.

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