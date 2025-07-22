'The Manipulator' by Dan Buzzetta Slated for August Release

"The Manipulator" by Dan Buzzetta Dan Buzzetta, author of "The Manipulator"

A stunning legal thriller, The Manipulator will be released on August 19, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manipulator , the debut legal thriller by Manhattan attorney Dan Buzzetta , will be released this August. Published by Severn River , The Manipulator will be released in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1648756337, 300 pages, $18.99), eBook ($4.99), digital audiobook ($15.04), and physical audiobook ($45.14) editions and are available wherever fine books are sold on August 19, 2025.Dan Buzzetta delivers a confident, captivating, compelling tale in The Manipulator, the inaugural installment in Buzzetta’s blockbuster new series. In this stunning debut, Buzzetta introduces protagonist Tom Berte. A seventh-year associate at the prestigious law firm Balatoni, Cartel and Colin, Tom Berte is on track to make partner. But when he’s tapped for an enviable position that could catapult his career to the fast track, Berte is thrust into extraordinary circumstances that could alter the course of his life. Though a testament to his meteoric rise, the offer Tom receives proves too good to be true—and threatens to derail not only his career, but everything he holds dear.About The Manipulator: Thomas Berte, a Harvard-educated attorney at the peak of his career with a corporate law firm, is thrust into the legal battle of a lifetime when the U.S. Attorney General offers him the position of Deputy Attorney General. Tasked with the daunting mission of bringing to justice Cosimo “Nino” Benedetto, the elusive mastermind of an international criminal syndicate, Tom soon realizes that the immense pressure of the job is only one challenge of the enviable position. Dogged by Special Agent Bruce Young, an insolent, insubordinate underling who is intent on making Tom’s dream job a nightmare, Tom is determined to complete the task before him. But when he uncovers troubling connections between his former law firm and the underworld empire he’s determined to dismantle, Tom’s world is upended. Even more disturbing, Tom discovers unimaginable secrets about his own family. The chase for Benedetto becomes a personal crusade and a pivotal moment of reckoning, pitting the pursuit of justice against unspeakable threats that come from exposing long-buried secrets. For Tom Berte, discovering the truth could be as devastating as failing to succeed. Expect the unexpected in this electrifying, edge-of-your-seat thriller.Resplendent with tantalizing twists and turns, The Manipulator is a taut, tightly plotted tale that teems with tension. Novelist Dan Buzzetta brings the heat in this high stakes, high intensity, high octane thriller. Brilliantly rendered, masterfully told, and intricately crafted, The Manipulator heralds the advent of an extraordinary new voice in the world of thriller writing. With exhilarating suspense, an electrifying storyline, and an explosive ending you won’t see coming, The Manipulator sizzles.The Manipulator has garnered high advance praise:“A masterful debut novel. Outstanding!” – James Chandler, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Misjudged“If you're a fan of smart thrillers with morally complex characters and an edgy plot, The Manipulator delivers in every way. Dan Buzzetta is a bold new voice in the genre, and this debut proves he’s one to watch.”—Jaime Lynn Hendricks, bestselling author of Their Double Lives“The action is fast paced, with a likable hero…”―Phillip Margolin, New York Times bestselling author of An Insignificant Case“Well written and intricately plotted, Tom Berte is a character worth rooting for.”―Chad Zunker, bestselling author of Family Money and The Wife You Know“…fast-moving…intriguing settings…replete with a lively cast of characters”―Joseph Badal, bestselling author of Everything to LoseDan Buzzetta is a successful attorney and partner in the New York City office of a large national law firm. He is also an afficionado of the history of the mafia in the United States and Italy, where his parents were born. In 2024, Dan was elected to the governing body of his hometown in New Jersey for a three-year term. Dan is also a volunteer firefighter, and in his spare time enjoys traveling and skiing with his wife and three children. Visit Dan Buzzetta online at: www.danbuzzetta.com Severn River Publishing ( www.severnriverbooks.com ) is an independent publisher created by military veterans and their family members. Founded in 2018, Severn River boasts an extensive stable of successful writers who have made their marks on the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and other bestseller lists.Members of the news media wishing to request additional information about The Manipulator or novelist Dan Buzzetta are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by email: maryglenn@maryglenn.com.

