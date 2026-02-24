‘The Winter Verdict’ by Dan Buzzetta Released

"The Winter Verdict" by Dan Buzzetta

The newest blockbuster legal thriller by award-winning author Dan Buzzetta, "The Winter Verdict" available in print, eBook, and audiobook editions

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed writer Dan Buzzetta ’s The Winter Verdict has been released. Published by Severn River Publishing, The Winter Verdict is published in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1648757570, 286 pages, $17.99), eBook (B0DXQQP5L6, $5.99) and audiobook editions and is now available wherever fine books are sold.Manhattan attorney Dan Buzzetta’s latest blockbuster legal thriller, The Winter Verdict, is a chilling, captivating and confident new read. In The Winter Verdict, young lawyer protagonist Tom Berte’s bucolic new life is about to be shattered by a threat he can’t ignore.About The Winter Verdict: Tom Berte, a former Department of Justice lawyer, thought he’d left his past behind when he moved to Castle Ridge with his family. But when a brutal attack leaves him fighting for his life, Tom and his family find themselves at the epicenter of an unfolding conspiracy that stretches from the local ski resort to a desert compound on the other side of the world.At the heart of the mystery is Phoenix Holdings Group, a shadowy international conglomerate with its sights set on Castle Ridge Ski Resort. When a catastrophic "accident" at the resort claims dozens of lives, Tom uncovers a chilling connection to his own assault and a ruthless plot that could endanger millions.With his wife and daughter's lives hanging in the balance, Tom must navigate a treacherous path of legal intrigue, corporate espionage, and looming revenge.A heart-pounding legal thriller ―where the pursuit of justice is as precarious as a black diamond run—The Winter Verdict delivers thrills, chills, and pulse-quickening suspense. Buzzetta brings the heat in this high stakes, high intensity, high octane thriller.Dan Buzzetta earned his praise for his debut legal thriller, The Manipulator:"Move over, John Grisham, Dan Buzzetta has arrived!" -- Red Carpet Crash"A masterful debut. Buzzetta’s engaging storytelling will keep you guessing until the very end." –Bookpleasures"The world created by John Grisham in his seminal novel The Firm is taken to another level in The Manipulator...recommend(ed) without reservation." --Bestsellers World"Excellent storytelling and writing...highly recommend(ed)." --Readers' Favorite“You will not be able to put (The Manipulator) down once you start reading…It has intrigue, well-crafted characters, and a storyline that could be made into a motion picture.” –Feathered Quill“A masterfully crafted legal tale by a fresh new voice in legal fiction that ranks alongside Grisham.” – Midwest Book Review“The Manipulator transforms familiar crime fiction territory into something far more intimate and philosophically compelling than its genre typically allows…This novel represents an impressive achievement worthy of attention.” –The Bookish ElfDan Buzzetta is a successful attorney and partner in the New York City office of a large national law firm. In 2024, Dan was elected to the governing body of his hometown in New Jersey for a three-year term. Dan is also a volunteer firefighter, and in his spare time enjoys traveling and skiing with his wife and three children. He divides his time between New Jersey and Windham, New York. Visit Dan Buzzetta online at: www.danbuzzetta.com Severn River Publishing ( www.severnriverbooks.com ) is an independent publisher created by military veterans and their family members. Founded in 2018, Severn River boasts an extensive stable of successful writers who have made their marks on the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and other bestseller lists

