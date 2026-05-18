Dream Big Wealth Strategies Joins Cornerstone Planning Group

Welcoming Julianne Hertel to Cornerstone Planning Group as an affiliated financial advisor

Worcester-based advisor Julianne Hertel moves her $60 million practice to Cornerstone’s RIA, expanding the firm’s private wealth presence in Massachusetts.

Joining Cornerstone gives Dream Big Wealth Strategies the support and flexibility to grow while staying rooted in relationships, community, and our clients’ goals.” — Julianne Hertel, founder of Dream Big Wealth Strategies

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Planning Group announced today that Julianne Hertel, founder of Worcester-based Dream Big Wealth Strategies, LLC , has joined the firm’s registered investment advisor platform. Hertel brings an established advisory practice with approximately $60 million in assets under management.Hertel joins Cornerstone after building her practice at New York Life. She will continue operating under the Dream Big Wealth Strategies brand while gaining access to Cornerstone’s advisor support infrastructure, including operations, compliance, technology, investment resources, and practice management support.“Dream Big Wealth Strategies has always been rooted in relationships, community, and helping people build lives that reflect what matters most to them,” said Julianne Hertel, founder of Dream Big Wealth Strategies. “Joining Cornerstone gives me the support and flexibility to continue growing the practice in a way that honors those values, while staying deeply connected to my clients and the Worcester community.”The move expands Cornerstone’s private wealth presence in Massachusetts and contributes to the firm surpassing $1 billion in assets under management on the private wealth side.“Julianne was the perfect match for CPG,” said Jay Tarno, Chief Operating Officer of Cornerstone Planning Group. “She embodies what we look for in an advisor: a strong commitment to client impact, growth, and community. We are proud to partner with her as she enters this next chapter.”For Hertel, the transition creates more flexibility to grow Dream Big Wealth Strategies while maintaining her own brand identity and client relationships. She will continue serving clients from Worcester, Mass., supported by Cornerstone’s Fairfield, N.J.-based RIA infrastructure.Cornerstone Planning Group works with independent advisors seeking operational, compliance, investment, technology, and business support as they grow their practices. The firm’s model is designed to help advisors maintain ownership of their client relationships while accessing the infrastructure of a larger advisory firm.To learn more about Cornerstone Planning Group, visit cornerstoneplanninggroup.com.

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