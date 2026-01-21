Mark Olson, Irene Stolte, and Michael Ferrara Cornerstone Planning Group logo

Former NYL-affiliated Horizon Wealth Strategies joins Cornerstone Planning Group, continuing its planning-led, education-driven approach

Cornerstone gives us the independence we were looking for, without sacrificing collaboration, continuity, or our responsibility to clients.” — Mark Olson

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Planning Group (CPG), an independent registered investment advisory firm founded in 2020, announced that Horizon Wealth Strategies, LLC—led by Mark Olson , CFP Irene Stolte , ChFC, and Michael Ferrara , CFP—has joined the firm as affiliated advisors. The team will continue operating under the Horizon Wealth Strategies, LLC name while leveraging Cornerstone’s independent platform, infrastructure, and long-term succession support.Founded in 2012, Horizon Wealth Strategies is a planning-focused wealth management team known for its education-driven approach, including community workshops and financial literacy programs. The team serves technology executives, business owners, women pharmaceutical executives, and retirees with a strong emphasis on holistic planning and long-term client relationships. Horizon Wealth Strategies was previously affiliated with New York Life and Eagle Strategies before joining Cornerstone Planning Group.The transition marks another milestone in Cornerstone’s recent growth momentum, bringing the firm to 14 advisors nationwide and reinforcing its mission to support experienced, client-first advisors seeking independence without isolation.“This move allows us to continue serving clients the way we always have—through thoughtful planning and education—while gaining the freedom and support to grow on our own terms,” said Mark Olson, Founder of Horizon Wealth Strategies. “Cornerstone gives us the independence we were looking for, without sacrificing collaboration, continuity, or our responsibility to clients. It also gives us confidence that our clients will be well cared for not just today, but well into the future.”The Horizon team cited a desire for greater independence, elimination of product-driven constraints, and the ability to plan proactively for succession as key drivers behind the move. Under the new structure, Horizon will maintain its client-centric philosophy while benefiting from Cornerstone’s back-office support, investment oversight, and succession planning framework.“Advisors like Mark, Irene, and Mike represent exactly who Cornerstone was built for—seasoned professionals who care deeply about their clients and want the freedom to run their practices with integrity,” said Carmine Corino, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Planning Group. “Their decision to join us speaks to a broader shift we’re seeing across the industry: experienced advisors choosing independence, clarity, and long-term alignment over restrictive environments.”With the addition of Horizon Wealth Strategies, Cornerstone Planning Group now oversees approximately $950 million in client assets [rounded, firmwide estimate], reflecting continued momentum as advisors seek platforms that prioritize fiduciary responsibility, flexibility, and sustainable growth. Horizon Wealth Strategies operates across multiple regions, with Olson based in Austin, Texas, Ferrara in New Braunfels, Texas, and Stolte in Somerville, New Jersey, enabling the team to serve clients nationwide. For more information about Cornerstone Planning Group or to learn more about joining the firm, visit https://joincpg.com/ About Cornerstone Planning GroupFounded in 2020, Cornerstone Planning Group is an independent registered investment advisory firm dedicated to supporting experienced financial advisors through comprehensive back-office support, investment oversight, and succession planning. Cornerstone’s mission is to free advisors from restrictive, product-driven environments so they can focus on serving clients and building practices aligned with their values. www.cspgllc.com

