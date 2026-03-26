Cornerstone Planning Group Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and New Website
A refreshed brand and website that better reflect Cornerstone’s growth, delivering a clearer, more modern experience for advisors and clients.
Founded in 2020, Cornerstone has built its reputation on a simple principle: financial advice should be conflict-free, client-first, and grounded in long-term relationships. The firm’s platform allows advisors to maintain their independence while benefiting from institutional-level portfolio management, operational support, and compliance infrastructure.
“This refresh is about alignment,” said Carmine Corino, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Planning Group. “As Cornerstone has grown, we wanted our brand and digital presence to better reflect what we actually deliver every day — meaningful support for advisors, a culture of independence, and a commitment to doing what’s right for clients.”
The updated website features:
• A streamlined, modern user experience
• Clear explanation of Cornerstone’s fiduciary, conflict-free model
• Expanded access to educational resources and insights
• Improved navigation for advisors, clients, and prospective partners
For advisors, Cornerstone provides comprehensive back-office support, institutional portfolio management, compliance oversight, and professional development — enabling advisors to grow their practice while remaining fully focused on their clients.
For clients and prospective clients, the refreshed platform reinforces Cornerstone’s role as the stable infrastructure behind their advisor — ensuring consistent investment oversight, operational excellence, and a fiduciary standard of care.
The new visual identity reflects Cornerstone’s evolution into a growing, modern RIA while maintaining the values the firm was built on: integrity, ownership, excellence, and impact.
“As the financial landscape continues to evolve, clients deserve clarity and advisors deserve the freedom to serve them without conflicts or distractions.” Corino added. “This next chapter positions us to continue delivering both.”
To explore the new website, visit: www.cornerstoneplanninggroup.com
Amanda Tarno
Cornerstone Planning Group
973-487-3220
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