Alderfer Glass Responds to Common Questions About Windshield Replacement

Alderfer Glass is a trusted company with 60 years of expertise, providing high-quality glass replacements for their clients.

The windshield should be kept out of the rain and should not be washed to make sure that the adhesive dries completely” — Ben Weaver

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business Alderfer Glass is answering the most frequently asked questions about windshield replacement. Understanding when to replace a vehicle’s windshield is essential to the safety and integrity of the car. With 60 years of experience, Alderfer Glass is a highly trusted and respected company in the Dresher and Horsham areas regarding any information concerning windshield repairs and replacements.One of the most commonly asked questions about when to replace a windshield after sustaining damage is whether or not a cracked windshield can be repaired or if it must be replaced. Cracks, even seemingly minor ones, can become a serious issue if not addressed immediately. Certain cracks may be repaired by a technician, depending on the size and placement. If the damage is significant and impacts the integrity of the car, or the crack is directly in the driver’s view, the safest option is to seek a windshield replacement in Dresher, PA. Another common question is the type of glass used for windshield replacements. Generally, laminated safety glass is used for vehicle windshields. This kind of glass is made with two glass layers and one layer of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) in the middle. The purpose of the layered glass is to minimize the risk of it shattering from any flying road debris.Many also ask about the time it takes to have a windshield replacement completed. Most replacements take about one to two hours to finish, depending on how complicated the installation is, as well as the type of adhesive being used. Recalibrating the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is also essential to ensure the efficiency of the car’s safety features. Before scheduling a windshield replacement in Horsham, PA, it is suggested to check the estimated completion time with the technician.Once the replacement is finished, another frequently asked question is how to care for the new windshield. The windshield should be kept out of the rain and should not be washed to make sure that the adhesive dries completely.Trust the professionals at Alderfer Glass for all windshield replacements and repairs. For the last 60 years, they have continued to provide top-tier auto glass replacements, as well as free estimates, complimentary mobile service, zero disposal fees, and a lifetime warranty to their clients in Southeastern Pennsylvania.About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown, and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for ’65 years’ as this is our 65th anniversary yearFor more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/

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