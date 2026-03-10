Alderfer Glass Achieves IGA Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Industry Standards

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business Alderfer Glass is pleased to announce that it has achieved annual membership from the Independent Glass Association (IGA). This membership keeps Alderfer Glass on the forefront of the glass business and ongoing industry trends, while allowing partnership(s) with organizations across the nation.The Independent Glass Association is composed of professionals working in different areas of the glass industry. This includes industry representatives, independently owned glass shop owners, educators, and technicians. Each member is dedicated to properly and safely repairing or replacing glass.By sharing valuable knowledge, advocating, building a community, and undergoing further education, members continue to advance themselves in the industry. They also learn the importance of providing excellent services to make a difference in the lives of their clients. All members have the opportunity to network with members throughout the United States, Canada, and beyond.Alderfer Glass has provided drivers, families, and businesses with various products in the glass industry since 1961. Emphasizing faith, family, and friendship is apparent in their services and products, as well as their dealings with clients. They offer several locations for their clients’ convenience. If you are looking for shower doors in Center Square, PA, shower doors in Warminster, PA, or shower doors in Spring House, PA, our IGA certification makes Alderfer Glass the right choice for you. Becoming IGA certified has strengthened their commitment to quality and industry standards.About Alderfer Glass CompanyAlderfer Glass Company has proudly served Lansdale residents and those in the neighboring areas for the last 65 years. They strive to provide “quality, service, value, and honesty” that is evident in their services and products. Within the last several years, they have grown significantly, becoming the region’s leading glass industry in a variety of areas, such as automotive, residential, commercial, and specialty glass. To discover more, contact Alderfer Glass Company.

