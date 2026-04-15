Protecting Drivers: The Importance of ADAS Recalibration After New Windshield Installation

This ensures that the drivers’ advanced safety systems remain reliable, functional, and accurate so that they are kept safe on the road.

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business Alderfer Glass is raising awareness about the essential role of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) recalibration after a vehicle’s windshield has been replaced. These features protect drivers and reduce the likelihood of accidents. However, if the sensors in the windshield are not properly aligned, they will not function as they should.Many modern vehicles rely on ADAS and typically have cameras and sensors mounted to or near the windshield. So, when a windshield is replaced, any misalignment can result in inaccurate sensors. Other safety features will also be impacted, including automatic headlights, lane change warnings, and collision detection.As it is a precision-driven technology, ADAS requires sensors to be correctly aligned at all times. Any altercations may result in system failure or false alerts. Any time a windshield is replaced, it will affect the safety and functions of these systems. A recalibration helps to ensure that they continue to perform as they should.Recalibrating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems involves realigning cameras and sensors so that they meet factory specifications and that all safety features work correctly once a windshield has been replaced. Failing to have the system recalibrated brings several risks, including a higher chance of sensors malfunctioning, missing lane markings, and failing to notice obstacles.For those in need of windshield repair in Allentown, PA , or windshield repair in Springhouse, PA, trust the experienced professionals at Alderfer Glass. Their commitment to high-quality products and service is evident in their windshield repairs and replacements, extending the vehicle’s longevity and enhancing its value.About Alderfer Glass CompanyFor the last 65 years, Alderfer Glass Company has provided the Lehigh Valley area with quality services and products, emphasizing faith, family, and friendship in all areas of their business. After experiencing significant growth, they are the area’s leading glass industry in automotive, commercial, residential, and specialty glass. To learn more, contact Alderfer Glass Company

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