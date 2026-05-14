WebMax Canada Hits the Road to Close the AI Visibility Gap

Team WebMax is hitting the road again in 2026 -- visiting contractors, trades, manufacturers, and service businesses across Western and Eastern Canada to help close the AI Visibility Gap.

After a 4,200-km tour, WebMax Canada returns with SpottableAI.ca -- human-led SEO and AI visibility for businesses that want to be found and chosen.

Good businesses deserve to be found. We are just trying to make sure that still happens -- no matter how search changes.” — Mike Rothe, Co-Founder, WebMax Canada

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebMax Canada Is Hitting the Road Again -- Because the Conversations Are Too Important to Have Over EmailAfter a 4,200-km tour, WebMax Canada returns with SpottableAI .ca -- human-led SEO and AI visibility for businesses that want to be found and chosen.Across Canada, good businesses are losing customers they never knew they were competing for. Not because their work isn't excellent. Not because their reviews aren't strong. Because search changed -- and nobody told them.Google still matters. SEO still matters. But somewhere between the rise of AI tools, Google Overviews, and answer engines, a gap opened up. Businesses that once showed up reliably started showing up less. The phone got a little quieter. Leads felt less predictable. And most business owners couldn't explain why.WebMax Canada calls it the AI Visibility Gap . And they have spent the last year doing something about it.Last year, Co-Founders Susan Jones and Mike Rothe drove more than 4,200 kilometres across Canada. Not to pitch. Not to sell. To listen."People weren't panicking," said Jones. "They were quietly confused. The phone felt a little slower. Search felt a little different. And nobody could quite explain why."What they heard from contractors, trades, manufacturers, industrial businesses, and service-based companies shaped everything that came next.Those conversations led WebMax Canada to build SpottableAI.ca -- a fully managed, human-led SEO and AI visibility system designed to help businesses close the gap. Strong SEO remains the foundation. SpottableAI builds the additional structure, authority, and clarity that modern search now requires on top of it. No new logins. No jargon. No homework for the business owner. The WebMax team handles it."We watched good businesses quietly lose ground -- not because their SEO was broken, but because search had added new layers they didn't know existed," said Rothe. "That's what got us building."This spring, Jones and Rothe are back out meeting people. May and June takes them through Vancouver, Kamloops, Revelstoke, Calgary, Red Deer, and Edmonton. In September and October they're adding dedicated stops in Toronto and Ottawa -- cities where WebMax has served clients for years and where the conversations on the ground are long overdue."We're not going to talk at people," said Jones. "We're going to sit across from them, hear what's actually happening in their business, and figure out together whether we can help."That's been the WebMax Canada approach since 2016 -- Canadian-owned, human-led, and built for contractors, trades, manufacturers, industrial companies, construction businesses, logistics providers, and service-based businesses that don't have time to become digital marketing experts. The company is Google-Certified, BBB A+ Accredited, and backed by more than 75 verified client reviews.SpottableAI.ca is the newest part of that work. But the reason behind it hasn't changed."Good businesses deserve to be found," said Rothe. "We're just trying to make sure that still happens -- no matter how search changes."About WebMax Canada | WebMax.ca | SpottableAI.caFounded in 2016, WebMax Canada is a 100% Canadian-owned digital marketing company offering fully managed websites, SEO, Google Maps optimization, and AI Visibility services for contractors, trades, manufacturers, industrial businesses, construction companies, logistics providers, and service-based businesses across Canada. SpottableAI.ca is WebMax Canada's purpose-built SEO and AI Visibility system for businesses ready to close the AI Visibility Gap -- combining best-in-class SEO with the structure, authority, and clarity modern search now demands.Media Contact:Susan Jones, Co-FounderWebMax.ca | SpottableAI.caWestern Canada: 604-670-7796 | 250-217-5340Eastern Canada: 647-930-6996 | TF: 800-478-1030suzer@webmax.ca

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