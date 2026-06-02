As billions in federal funding head to Canadian infrastructure and trades, the businesses that win the work will be the ones customers and AI search tools can find and understand.

WebMax Canada says the trades best positioned for new infrastructure work will be the ones customers and AI search can find and understand.

It isn't about being the best. It's about being understood.” — Mike Rothe, Co-Founder, WebMax Canada

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebMax Canada Highlights AI Search Visibility as a Factor for Trades Amid Federal Infrastructure FundingAs Ottawa rolls out major infrastructure funding and a national push for more skilled trades workers, Canadian SEO and AI visibility company WebMax Canada says the businesses that win the work will increasingly be the ones that customers, and AI search tools, can find and understand.A wave of work is heading toward the Canadian trades, and the businesses that win it may not be the ones the market expects. According to WebMax Canada, a Canadian SEO and AI visibility company that works with contractors, the deciding factor is increasingly whether customers and AI search tools can find and understand a business when they go looking.The funding behind the activity is substantial. In April 2026, the federal government launched the Build Communities Strong Fund, a $51 billion investment over ten years aimed at the infrastructure that supports housing: water and wastewater systems, roads, bridges, transit, and community projects. Around the same time, the Spring Economic Update announced a national push to train 80,000 to 100,000 new Red Seal trades workers by 2030-31.In British Columbia, major energy and resource projects are adding to the activity, including a new long-term LNG export agreement announced in Vancouver in May that is expected to support thousands of jobs.For contractors, excavators, plumbers, electricians, HVAC companies, and the suppliers behind them, the work is coming. WebMax Canada, which provides SEO, Google Maps, and AI visibility services across Canada , says a quieter question will help decide who secures it."The money for the work is coming. The real question is whether the people handing it out can find you," said Susan Jones, Co-Founder of WebMax Canada. "The way people look for a contractor has changed, and a lot of good businesses haven't caught up yet."How Customers Search Has ChangedNot long ago, finding a tradesperson meant a quick Google search and a list of links.Today, customers move between Google, Maps, reviews, and AI tools such as ChatGPT before contacting a business.So do the project managers, developers, and municipalities handing out larger jobs, and they tend to ask direct questions: which excavation contractor near them is suited to a municipal job, which plumbing company has worked on new housing builds, or which firm has strong reviews and can start soon.Increasingly, search engines and AI assistants attempt to answer those questions directly, naming a business or returning a short list rather than a full page of links."Here's the part that catches a lot of trades off guard," said Mike Rothe, Co-Founder of WebMax Canada. "A company can be strong in its region, with decades of experience and good reviews, and still get passed over simply because the AI doesn't understand the business well enough to suggest it. It isn't about being the best. It's about being understood."The " AI Visibility Gap WebMax Canada refers to this as the AI Visibility Gap: the difference between appearing in a regular search and being the business that gets named when a person, or an AI tool, makes a recommendation.In May 2026, Google reported that its AI Mode, which answers queries directly rather than returning a list of links, surpassed one billion monthly users within a year of launch, with query volume more than doubling every quarter.In practical terms, customers still look for local trades, but a growing share now receive a direct answer rather than a list. When that answer omits a given business, the business may never learn that a job was available.From "Searchable" to "Selectable"WebMax Canada describes the shift facing trades as a move from "Searchable" to "Selectable," meaning a move from simply appearing in results to being the business that is chosen.In practice, that comes down to fundamentals applied properly: a clear description of what a company does and where it works, its project history and the types of jobs it takes on, verified reviews, business details that match across every place they appear online, a straightforward way to request a quote, and a correctly configured Google Business Profile. None of it is flashy, but it is what signals to both customers and AI tools who a business is and why it warrants consideration.The company developed SpottableAI , a human-led system, to address this for trades and infrastructure businesses by strengthening how they appear across Google Search, Maps, and AI-assisted search."With this much work heading into the trades, the gap between the businesses that are easy to find and the ones that aren't is only going to grow," said Jones. "We'd rather see good local companies on the right side of it."WebMax Canada says the businesses best positioned for the work ahead will be those that are straightforward to find, understand, and choose across Google, Maps, and the AI tools more customers now use."A business shouldn't lose a job to a competitor simply because a search tool understood the competitor better," said Rothe. "That part, at least, is fixable."More information is available at WebMax.ca and SpottableAI.ca.About WebMax CanadaFounded in 2016, WebMax Canada is a 100% Canadian-owned SEO, web design, Google Maps, and AI visibility company. It works with contractors, trades, and service businesses across Canada to help them appear clearly across Google Search, Maps, and AI-assisted search through WebMax.ca and SpottableAI.ca.Media ContactSusan Jones, Co-FounderWebMax Canada | SpottableAIsuzer@webmax.caWestern Canada: 604-670-7796, 250-217-5340Eastern Canada: 647-930-6996Toll Free: 800-478-1030WebMax.ca, SpottableAI.ca

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