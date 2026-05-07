Permutive Appoints Agency Chief Eileen Kiernan to Board of Directors

Experienced media leader will work with executive team to further disrupt how advertisers experience the open internet through high fidelity publisher audiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permutive , the leading data and technology collaboration platform for publishers and advertisers, has appointed Eileen Kiernan to its board of directors. Kiernan will bring a trusted buy-side voice to the Permutive boardroom and will work with CEO and co-founder Joe Root and the executive team to help guide both publishers and advertisers on how to better collaborate data assets for their mutual benefit. Kiernan’s expertise will be of particular value in supporting the company's ambition to reinvent how brands and agencies access the open internet."For all the sophistication of the programmatic buying ecosystem, a remarkable amount of high-quality reach has remained invisible and unaddressable — not because the audiences aren't there, but because the signal infrastructure to find them at scale hasn't existed — leaving performance on the table,” said Kiernan. “I believe Permutive has cracked this challenge — built from the publisher side out, they're unlocking the premium open web for advertisers with the kind of audience fidelity and control I've long believed it was capable of. And with agentic AI at their core, the fraud and inefficiency that have long taxed programmatic buying are genuinely addressable for the first time. Permutive isn't just riding this moment — they're built for it."Kiernan brings more than 30 years of experience in the media industry that spans across both publisher and advertisers, giving her a valuable perspective as Permutive begins its next chapter. She most recently served as Global Chief Executive Officer of IPG MediaBrands, where she oversaw the company’s vision, strategy, and performance. Previously, she served as Global CEO of award-winning IPG Mediabrands agency, UM. Prior to that, she held the role of Global President, J3, running UM’s dedicated Johnson & Johnson media unit worldwide.Kiernan’s joining the Permutive board coincides with a major shift in digital media buying. The identifiers that have historically and are still used to target ads currently account for less than 30% of the total addressable audience today. Going back to the actual first-party deterministic data source, consumer actions and behavior, Permutive is building a new addressability layer using publisher first-party data, helping brands and agencies scale their own first-party data across these publisher signals.Permutive’s mission is to help publishers and advertisers navigate the ongoing changes to the content ecosystem. The company’s existing data collaboration platform helps content owners across platforms understand, segment and package their audiences to optimize yield and increase revenue, which has made it the market leader with premium publishers who use the platform to better meet advertisers’ needs. Permutive’s platform helps publishing clients unlock more insights about their audiences, increasing their value to brands and agencies. The curation business is delivering outsized growth, seeing a more than 10x increase in revenue in Q1 2026 versus a year ago.“Eileen has seen and helped shape so many disruptions and evolutionary stages in the media and advertising world, so we’re thrilled to add her deep experience and creative thinking to our board,” said Joe Root, CEO and co-founder, Permutive. “We’re proud of the solutions we’ve built to help publishers monetize their audiences amid tectonic shifts with privacy and AI. Permutive’s next phase is about leveraging our proximity to quality signal to help brands and agencies make connections between audience and content. The deeper we understand the consumer and remove the toll booths between audience, content and message, the more value we can drive across the ecosystem.”Kiernan’s appointment is the latest in a series of announcements including Permutive’s hiring of programmatic innovator Dave Rosner as its new CMO, inclusion in Google Ad Manager’s curation solution and their role in the new UK publisher-formed curation marketplace, Atria, which gives advertisers unique access to premium lifestyle audiences from Bauer, Future, Hearst UK, HELLO!, Immediate, and Time Out.About PermutivePermutive is an audience platform built on edge computing that enables publishers and advertisers to reach 100% of their audience in a privacy-first way. Permutive’s technology allows for the processing of user data in real-time, helping the world’s leading programmatic buyers and sellers maximize addressability without sacrificing user privacy.

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