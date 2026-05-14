NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 22, 2026

Smoke From Wildfires Spreads In Georgia

DPH Urges Precautions to Protect Health



ATLANTA – Shifting winds are pushing smoke from wildfires burning in South Georgia into many parts of the state, including the metro Atlanta area. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging Georgians to take precautions as smoke from wildfires is affecting air quality well beyond the immediate fire area.

For healthy people, smoke from wildfires, which contains particles from burning trees and shrubs, can irritate their eyes and respiratory systems. However, smoke can worsen chronic health problems such as lung disease, asthma, and allergies, and increase the risk of heart attacks and stroke. People with existing respiratory conditions, young children, pregnant women, and elderly people are especially susceptible to health effects from this smoke.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, headaches, stinging eyes, or a runny nose. People with heart disease might experience chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath, or fatigue. People with lung disease may not be able to breathe as deeply or as vigorously as usual, and they may experience symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, chest discomfort, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

It’s important to limit your exposure to smoke and take precautions to protect yourself:

If it looks and smells smoky outside, limit outdoor activities: yard work, exercise, and children playing.

Pay attention to air quality reports and local news coverage related to smoke.

Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Run the air conditioner if you have one, keep the filter clean, and keep the fresh air intake closed

Consider using a portable air purifier to improve indoor air quality.

Follow the advice of your doctor or other health care provider about medicines and about your respiratory management plan if you have asthma or another lung disease.

Always follow instructions given by local emergency management officials.

For more information about wildfire smoke, visit CDC Wildfires and Your Safety, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, or Georgia Forestry Commission.