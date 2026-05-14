NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 5, 2026

Atlanta, GA - The Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., is pleased to announce the appointment of Catharine Monroe, MSN, RN, as the new Health Director for the Clayton County Health District. Ms. Monroe is the first nurse to be appointed health director of any DPH health district.

Ms. Monroe received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Memphis. She went on to earn her Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in executive leadership, also at the University of Memphis.

Since November 2024, Ms. Monroe has served as the Interim Health Director in Clayton County. Prior to that, she was the Deputy Chief Nurse overseeing Education and Professional Development for DPH. Ms. Monroe also served as Director of the Center for Clinical Services at Cobb and Douglas Public Health for 8 years. Before beginning her career in public health, Ms. Monroe practiced as an RN and oversaw nursing programs at hospitals in Memphis, Tennessee.

"We are pleased to welcome Catharine Monroe as the new district health director for Clayton County," said Dr. Toomey. “Her outstanding leadership skills in developing teams and improving outcomes in the communities we serve, and her strong commitment to serving all the communities in Clayton County, make her an ideal leader for the Clayton County Health District.”

Ms. Monroe’s appointment is effective May 5, 2026.

Visit the Clayton County Health District website for more information and to learn about its public health services.