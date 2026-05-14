Two Individuals Being Transported to Emory University’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit
NEWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
May 11, 2026
Two Individuals Being Transported to Emory University’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has been notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two individuals who disembarked the ship at the center of the hantavirus outbreak are being transported to Emory University’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit.
Federal healthcare workers are taking every precaution needed in each of these cases, and there is no risk to the public at this time. DPH remains in active communication with the CDC and other partners and will continue to do so as needed, as we monitor developments over the coming days and weeks.
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