Nine Iowans selected as 2026 U.S Presidential Scholars program semifinalists

Nine Iowa high school seniors have been named as semifinalists for the 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, the U.S. Department of Education announced this week.

This year’s semifinalists from Iowa include:

Chetas Aduri, Ames - Ames High School

Brigid C. Bonner, Denison - Denison High School

Laura Chen, Ames - Ames High School

Amal E. Eltayib, Iowa City - City High School

Christopher Kenneth Gebhardt, Guttenberg - Guttenberg Community High School

Lucas M. Hagen, Bondurant - Bondurant-Farrar Community High School

Bennett Scott Hansen, Charles City - Charles City High School

Jackson Wallace Andrew Lampe, Dubuque - Wahlert Catholic High School

Vienna B. Rossmanith, Ames - Ames High School

Six of Iowa’s selected semifinalists were recognized for overall academic accomplishments as high school seniors. Bonner and Hagen were recognized for their excellence in the arts, while Gebhardt was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

The nine Iowans were among the more than 600 semifinalists selected from approximately 4,000 applications from across the nation.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars program honors the nation’s most distinguished high school seniors. The program was originally established in 1964 by the executive order of the President and was extended in 1979 to include recognition of high achievements in visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program also recognized students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.

Each year, up to 161 students across the country are named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the highest honors for high school students. Final awardees for the 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars program will be announced at a later date this summer and awarded a U.S. Presidential Scholar medallion.

Visit the U.S. Department of Education's U.S. Presidential Scholars Program webpage. To learn more about the program or view the full list of semifinalists.