The work is never done: How one Iowa school district is closing achievement gaps for students with disabilities

When Central Community School District found gaps in literacy achievements for their students receiving special education services, they took action, revitalizing their elementary program to ensure all students were supported for success.

As a result, Central has made significant improvements, moving from an intensive level 3 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act – Differentiated Accountability (IDEA-DA) designation for literacy to the highest performing designation, level 1.

“We really focused on what the data was telling us to make positive changes and move forward,” said Amy Pope, Central Elementary School principal. “We have a powerhouse special education team who really made things happen. Together, we relied on the SDI (Specially Designed Instruction) Framework as a guide for diagnosing, designing and delivering for student engagement.”

The SDI Framework is a foundation that allows educators and families to assess and adapt instruction for all students and learners. It outlines key components and critical features that support effective SDI, allowing schools like Central to meet the unique needs of learners with disabilities.

“Central’s leadership is really looking at how they can ensure their elementary system is responsive to all students,” said Patrick Judkins, Keystone Regional Special Education Director at the Iowa Department of Education. “The leadership team does a nice job across the board to not only identify a student’s needs but also what steps and supports are necessary to meet those needs. Every kid is entitled to get what they need to be successful, and Central is ensuring they are truly meeting those individualized needs.”

Attributed as a turning point in their success, the administration team has seen changes of its own, with Pope and Superintendent Micah Gearhart joining Secondary Principal Aaron Reinhart in recent years. With a fresh direction from Pope and Gearhart mixed with the foundational perspective from Reinhart, the leadership team is navigating continuous improvement, bringing a culture change and new priorities for special education.

“With Principal Pope’s background in special education and the SDI framework along with positive collaboration with Superintendent Gearhart and Principal Reinhart, Central is making adjustments to plan for all students,” said Carissa Otto, special education consultant at the Department. “The culture of the school building feels like a family affair that builds trust with their staff as well as their students and families.”

Together, Central has prioritized training and practice coaching from both the Keystone Area Education Agency (AEA) and the Department and has emphasized the importance of professional learning opportunities in evidence-based instruction, like Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS), for educators and staff.

“We have great teachers and want to provide them with structure and supports that are based on data,” Gearhart said. “They have taken LETRS and SDI Keystone training and coaching, and they continue to have thoughtful discussions on how they can make improvements to ensure we are doing what we’ve said we’d do for students.”

Through these valuable activities, Central’s teachers engaged in a three-year SDI training with Keystone AEA, which strongly connects special education to general education, ensuring every child gets what they need in the general education curriculum. Additionally, Central also met monthly with the Department to review the systems aspect and provide reflection on their processes and delivery.

Although many of the changes have been directed at the elementary level, Central is also closely connecting their work to the secondary level to ensure a streamlined, forward progression.

“It helps that we’re all in one building and can easily share information on what is working,” Reinhart said. “The trainings did include our special education teacher for grades 7-8, and we are always looking to see how we can continue to close gaps. We look at standards, priorities and general education to see where improvements can be applied.”

Central continues to make progress in all areas of the district’s service delivery plan, incorporating preschool instruction as well by reviewing GOLD assessment data and identifying key indicators for intervention and success. They also work to support their associates by providing weekly professional development and regular rotations with special education teachers.

“We’re looking at a systems-wide lens, not just elementary,” Pope said. “In order for students to be successful, we needed to build the foundation and grow and implement what we need to make a difference, leveraging what we know works and making changes where we need to be better. The work is never done.”

With a dedication to making changes based on data and a commitment to meeting students where they are, Central’s team has definitely made an impact. Although change can be difficult, the Central team encourages other schools to take the necessary steps to identify and close gaps and shoot for success.

“It’s important to keep a positive mindset as you move forward,” Gearhart said. “Teaching can be personal sometimes, and it can be hard to change something that’s been done for 20 years. It’s important to not see this as a hoop to jump through or just a requirement. It’s a framework that can open doors. It’s not easy work, but it’s the right work.”