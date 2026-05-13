New survey for schools to capture feedback on literacy and mathematics in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Education has issued a new survey focused on literacy and mathematics to capture input on what is working in Iowa schools and what additional supports could make a meaningful difference.

The Statewide Literacy and Mathematics Survey is designed to gather insights from educators, leaders and staff on their experiences with curriculum, instruction and current supports. School administrators, teachers, instructional coaches, curriculum directors and leaders, Area Education Agency staff, external instructional support providers and other educational partners are strongly encouraged to take part in the survey and provide their perspective.

Feedback collected from the survey will directly inform how the Department designs and strengthens resources, such as professional learning opportunities, high-quality instructional materials (HQIM), alignment of standards and instructional supports.

Responses will also be used in aggregate to identify trends, improve systems and ensure the resources provided to schools are practical, relevant and useful in everyday work.

The Department will accept survey responses through June 9. Participants should be able to complete the survey within 5-10 minutes.

For more information on Iowa’s initiatives on literacy and mathematics, visit the Department’s website.

