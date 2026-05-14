Getac Announces CommandCore: Remote Drone Control Solution for Utilities Professionals

A field engineer using a Getac rugged tablet to control drones to inspect utilities operations

Getac has announced the launch of its brand new CommandCore rugged drone control solution aimed at utilities field operations engineers and teams.

As the use of drones becomes increasingly widespread throughout the utilities industry, demand for comprehensive remote control solutions is also growing significantly.” — Amanda Ward, EMEA Senior Director of Technology & Services, Getac

TELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its brand new CommandCore rugged drone control solution.CommandCore lets customers combine Getac’s proven rugged hardware with industry-specific accessories, payloads and software based on their individual needs and use case. The result is a comprehensive UAV/USV/UGV control solution that is fully adaptable and can be tailored to suit a wide range of challenging environments and operational scenarios, such as those found in the utilities industry.At the heart of CommandCore is Getac’s Ground Control Station (GCS), which serves as a centralised hub, designed for real-time data processing, seamless drone control in extreme conditions, and overall management of operational parameters. Customers can choose between a number of different Getac devices depending on their GCS needs, including the ZX80 fully rugged Android tablet, UX10 fully rugged Windows tablet, S510 rugged Windows laptop, B360 fully rugged Windows laptop, and X600 fully rugged Windows workstation.The form factor of the GCS can also be customised for maximum flexibility. Options include a fully integrated design with built-in drone controls and an accessory-type design that lets users separate the Getac device from externally housed drone controls as needed. Additional form factors include an office dock design, and a comprehensive suitcase design with dual display for use as part of mobile command and control activity.Rugged reliability meets modular architectureCommandCore has been engineered from the ground up to withstand harsh, unpredictable, and mission-critical operational environments without compromising on performance. Its proven rugged design ensures reliability in the field, while its scalable and configurable system architecture enables seamless customisation, expansion, and adaptation to evolving operational requirements.An open ecosystem supporting smooth integrationCommandCore integrates smoothly with diverse drone ecosystems, supporting interoperability with third-party technologies and long-term collaborative system evolution. Getac’s GCS is available in both Android and Windows options, while the stable, high performance computing platform supports real-time operations in demanding situations and environments.Setting a new benchmark in remote drone controlCommandCore facilitates seamless drone operations in extreme terrain and/or high-pressure situations. This makes it ideally suited to tasks like remote inspection of large-scale infrastructure and assets, including powerlines, substations, pipelines, and railways using waypoint guidance from a centralised operations centre. Beyond large-scale monitoring, CommandCore delivers the reliable remote control needed to rapidly assess hard-to-reach rural areas, minimising the need for crews to physically navigate high-voltage or dangerous terrain.“As the use of drones becomes increasingly widespread throughout the utilities industry, demand for comprehensive remote control solutions is also growing significantly,” says Amanda Ward, EMEA Senior Director of Technology & Services, Getac Technology Corporation. “CommandCore answers this demand, providing utilities professionals with a highly customisable rugged control solution they can rely on to get the job done when it matters most.”To learn more about CommandCore or to submit an inquiry, please visit www.getac.com About GetacGetac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek’s “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.