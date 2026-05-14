Getac Presents its Vision for the Future of the Utilities Industry at Utility Week Live 2026

Utility workers use Getac rugged laptop to check on operations

Getac will showcase its range of rugged laptops, tablets & AI solutions for utilities professionals at Utility Week Live, 19-20th May at NEC Birmingham, UK.

The need for rugged edge computing hardware that’s powerful enough to run AI applications and resilient enough for the challenging conditions faced by the utilities sector is becoming critical.” — Alex Gittens, Sales Director, Getac UK Ltd

TELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, will showcase its range of AI-powered rugged laptops and tablets for utilities professionals at Utility Week Live , taking place from 19-20th May at NEC Birmingham, UK.As AI technology continues to revolutionise operations across the utilities industry, field professionals increasingly require reliable rugged devices that allow them to capitalise on the benefits AI applications provide, even when working in challenging and/or remote environments. Getac’s growing lineup of fully rugged Copilot+ PCs and AI-ready devices enables them to do just that, putting powerful Edge AI capabilities into the hands of every worker and empowering them to get the job done both quickly and efficiently.Visitors to stand P124 in Halls 17/18 will be able to get hands on with the latest Getac laptops and tablets, including:• The F120 fully rugged tablet: A powerful yet versatile 12.2-inch Copilot+ PC that harnesses the power of edge AI to transform workflows and optimise operational efficiency for utilities professionals in the field.• The UX10 fully rugged tablet: A compact, highly portable 10.1-inch Copilot+ PC, engineered for all-day mobility and reliable AI-powered performance in challenging field environments.• The V120 fully rugged laptop: A 12.2-inch AI-ready laptop, featuring a unique hinge design that delivers a premium computing experience in a wide range of working conditions.In addition, Getac will be showcasing several as-yet-unannounced solutions at the show. More details on these exciting new devices will be provided in due course.“With the utilities sector steadily increasing its focus on AI and the operational advantages it offers, the need for rugged edge computing hardware that’s powerful enough to run AI applications but also resilient enough to thrive in the challenging working conditions faced has become critical,” says Alex Gittens, Sales Director, Getac UK Ltd. “Getac’s range of fully rugged Copilot+ PCs and AI-ready solutions are designed with these requirements firmly in mind, giving field professionals the tools and solutions they need to achieve those all-important first-time fixes in a wide range of environments and scenarios.”Meet Getac’s new Business Development Manager for the utilities sector.Utility Week Live 2026 will also give visitors their first chance to meet Getac’s new Business Development Manager for the utilities sector, Aaron Dosa, who has recently joined the team. Aaron will be on the stand throughout the show, so please stop by and say hello.Enjoy a fresh coffee while chatting with Getac’s expertsAll visitors to the stand can enjoy a freshly brewed coffee while they chat with Getac’s product experts, courtesy of an on-stand barista. We look forward to seeing you there!For more information on Getac and its range of fully rugged solutions, please visit www.getac.com About GetacGetac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek’s “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.