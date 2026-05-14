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Pillen Highlights E15 Affordability, Supports EPA Waiver

NEBRASKA, May 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 

 

Pillen Highlights E15 Affordability, Supports EPA Waiver

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced today that the State of Nebraska will comply with recent guidance from Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to help address fuel supply and address affordability issues.

“E15 is great for the people of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “It’s good for the environment and a cheaper option that helps families keep more money in their pockets. The corn used to produce it is grown right here in the Good Life by Nebraska’s hard-working farmers. E15 is a win-win for the Cornhusker state.”

The State of Nebraska will be honoring the EPA National Fuel Waiver issued March 25, 2026 for the duration of the EPA regulatory control season, just as it has in past years.

“E15 has been overlooked by federal legislators since 2011, but not in Nebraska,” said Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol. “Thanks to the leadership and advocacy of Governor Pillen, Nebraskans have access to higher blends of ethanol and are saving money at the pump with E15. While the Iranian War drives attention to fuel prices, ethanol’s practical solution is shining bright as always!”

In 2023, Gov. Pillen signed LB562 into law, creating the E15 Access Standard which requires all newly built gas stations to offer E15 at 50% of their fuel dispensers and will require existing stations to offer E15 at a single dispenser if that state-wide ethanol blend rate is not above 14% by 2027.

Generally, E15 options run about $0.20 less than regular fuel. The EPA has approved E15 for all standard vehicles produced after 2001 and the University of Nebraska -- Lincoln has completed studies showing no adverse effects of using it in standard vehicles.

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List of E15 Retailers in Nebraska

Name Address City
Frontier Cooperative 200 7th St Adams
Bosselmans 109 E Fourth St Ainsworth
Ampride C Store 409 E Fourth St Ainsworth
Pump & Pantry 317 W State St Albion
Pump & Pantry 710 HWY 183 Alma
White's Service 405 E 5th St Atkinson
Aurora Cooperative Services 1318 M St Aurora
Aurora Cooperative Services 2530 Harvest Dr Aurora
Cenex 508 Main St Axtell
Cenex 86 Commercial St Bartley
Pump & Pantry 3605 Summit Plaza Dr Bellevue
Casey's 2104 Pratt Ave Bellevue
Casey's 7724 S 22nd St Bellevue
Casey's General Store 7141 N 156th St Bennington
Maverik's 692 County Rd 209 Big Springs
Kwik Stop 1000 State St Brule
Pump & Pantry 517 S 1st Ave Burwell
Anew 41501 Harvest Dr Cambridge
Pump & Pantry 1110 G St Central City
Aurora Cooperative 601 16th St Central City
Pump & Pantry 981 Second St Chappell
Cenex 404 N Center St Clay Center
Deano's Mini Mart 302 W Broadway St Coleridge
Casey's 1118 8th St Columbus
Casey's 510 S Meridian Ave Cozad
Casey's General Store 2151 Cardinal Ln Crete
RBs Corner Stop 405 D St David City
Pump & Pantry 604 6th Street Doniphan
Casey's 130 HWY 34 Eagle
Elgin One Stop and Sleep Inn 501 N 2nd St Elgin
Hy-Vee 20410 George B Lake Pkwy Elkhorn
Casey's 3110 S 204th St Elkhorn
Pump & Pantry 214 Front St Elm Creek
Casey's General Store 5785 Buffalo Creek Rd Elm Creek
Casey's 1302 F Rd Fairmont
Pump & Pantry 3441 E 24th St Fremont
Qwik 6 1535 1st St Friend
CPI Cooperative 111 Anderson St Funk
Corner Store 418 N 13th St Geneva
Kwik Stop 904 US HWY 30 Gibbon
Cenex 605 Giltner Spur Giltner
Blue Heron Flex Fuel Plaza 1102 S Lake Ave Gothenburg
Pump & Pantry 101 W HWY 20 Gordon
Nebraska Dept Roads 3305 Old Potash Rd Grand Island
Blake's Fast Fuel 1102 S Lake Ave Gothenburg
Pump & Pantry 2028 HWY 30 Grand Island
Pump & Pantry 3436 S Locust St Grand Island
Pump & Pantry 1235 Allen Drive Grand Island
Pump & Pantry 3210 Old Potash HWY Grand Island
Pump & Pantry 2511 N Diers Ave Grand Island
Casey's 1420 S Locust St Grand Island
Aurora Cooperative 4155 E HWY 30 Grand Island
Pump & Pantry 821 S Webb Rd Grand Island
Bosselman Travel Center 3335 W Wood River Rd Grand Island
Fat Dog’s 3310 W Platte St Grand Island
Aurora Cooperative 76195 N HWY 61 Grant
Pump & Pantry 14341 S HWY 31 Gretna
Kum & Go 11205 Wickersham Blvd Gretna
Hy-Vee 19141 Oakmont Dr Gretna
Hy-Vee 20410 George B Lake Pkwy Gretna
Casey's 572 572 S Highway 6 Gretna
Stop N Go 605 N Robinson Ave Hartington
A Stop 4965 E South St Hastings
Pump & Pantry 2412 E Osborne Dr Hastings
Fill & Chill 228 N Burlington Ave Hastings
Kwik Shop 100 E 2nd St Hershey
CPI 201 Nelson St Hildreth
Pump & Pantry 916 4th Ave Holdrege
Pump & Pantry 400 W Elk St Jackson
Cenex 208 E 14th St Juniata
Pump & Pantry 4311 2nd Ave Kearney
Premier Stop Kearney 7810 2nd Ave Kearney
Kwik Stop 1206 W 24th St Kearney
Casey’s General Store 607 W 39th St Kearney
Pump & Pantry 1616 2nd Ave Kearney
Casey's 11728 Emiline St La Vista
Casey's 7828 S 123rd Plz La Vista
Maverik 10764 Virginia Plaza La Vista
Costco 12515 Portside Pkwy La Vista
Casey's 2700 Plum Creek Parkway Lexington
Country Partners Cooperative 2700 Plum Creek Parkway Lexington
Fat Dogs 2607 Plum Creek Parkway Lexington
Casey's 1445 S 17th St Lincoln
Casey's 1200 N 10th St Lincoln
Casey's 120 S 90th St Lincoln
Casey's 4715 W Adams St Lincoln
U-Stop 6600 N 84th St Lincoln
U-Stop 610 S 10th St Lincoln
U-Stop 110 W O St Lincoln
Pump & Pantry 345 W O St Lincoln
U-Stop 200 W Amaranth Ln Lincoln
Casey’s General Store 4350 State Hl Dr Lincoln
Fat Dog’s 1105 W Bond St Lincoln
U-Stop 6930 S 73rd St Lincoln
Shell 5757 S 85th St Lincoln
Casey's 2243 N Cotner Blvd Lincoln
Frenchman Valley Coop 312 E B St Mccook
Aurora Cooperative 1185 33rd Rd Minden
Kwik Stop 102 SW 1st St Mullen
Speedee Mart 101 E Omaha Ave Norfolk
Casey's 1020 S 13th St Norfolk
Kwik Stop 101 Platte Oasis Parkway North Platte
Kwik Stop 1421 S Dewey St North Platte
Fat Dogs 1313 S Dewey St North Platte
Time Saver 1220 S Dewey St North Platte
Oakland Express 909 HWY 32 Oakland
Casey's 101 Chuckwagon Rd Ogallala
TA Travel Center 102 Prospector Drive Ogallala
Super Saver 5710 S 144th St Omaha
Bucky's 4865 S 108th St Omaha
Casey's 7141 N 156th St Omaha
Kum & Go 7152 Pacific Street Omaha
Kum & Go 1819 N 72nd St Omaha
Casey's 14344 Fort St Omaha
Kum & Go 4041 N 168th St Omaha
Kum & Go 17925 Burt St Omaha
Kum & Go 4443 S 84th St Omaha
Kum & Go 2627 S Hws Cleveland Blvd Omaha
Kum & Go 8990 Boyd St Omaha
Casey's 8409 S 168th Ave Omaha
Casey's 14330 Hillsdale Ave Omaha
Kum & Go 14353 Q Street Omaha
Kum & Go 1010 S 154th St Omaha
Casey’s General Store 15611 Harrison St Omaha
Casey’s General Store 3725 N 147th St Omaha
Casey’s General Store 18280 Wright St Omaha
Casey’s General Store 16960 Evans Plaza Omaha
Casey's 250 N 168th Cir Omaha
Casey's 9905 Q St Omaha
Casey's 2540 N 90th St Omaha
Fantasy Food and Fuel 2450 N 90th St Omaha
Sapp Brothers 9905 Sapp Brothers Dr Omaha
VIP Express Car Wash 11910 M St Omaha
Casey's 15275 Weir Plaza St Omaha
QuikTrip 14405 W Center Rd Omaha
Pump & Pantry 328 W Douglas St O'Neill
Pump & Pantry 2320 L St Ord
Osmond Mini Mart 202 E HWY 20 Osmond
Kum & Go 10764 Virginia Plz Papillion
Kum & Go 11333 Cumberland Dr Papillion
Casey’s General Store 9911 S 71st Ave Papillion
Tom's Service 332 E Main St Pierce
One Stop 85286 HWY 13 Pierce
Speedee Mart 204 W Park Ave Plainview
Ralston Fuel and Service 7701 Main St Ralston
Cardinal Express 518 W Broadway St Randolph
Randolph Farm Supply 550 W Jackson St Randolph
Farm Service Cooperative 35885 Ravenna Rd Ravenna
Cenex 305 E 4th Ave Red Cloud
Fuel Mart 1128 US 30 Schuyler
Scribner Express 205 Railroad St Scribner
Maverik 655 Cabela Dr Sidney
Kum & Go 3808 Dakota 3808 Dakota Ave South Sioux City
Pony Express 1501 Stable Dr South Sioux City
Casey's 117 Main St Stromsburg
Miller Power Sports 120 S Walnut St Spalding
Casey's 1013 2nd St St. Paul
Pump & Pantry 514 2nd St St. Paul
Aurora Cooperative 614 Second St St. Paul
Cooperative Producers, Inc (CPI) 548 N Bloom St Superior
U-Stop  775 NE-50 Tecumseh
Conoco 203 E HWY 20 Valentine
Casey's 1445 Dry Run Dr Wahoo
Pony Express 137 HWY 77 Winnebago
Cooperative Producers, Inc (CPI) 15123 W Wood River Rd Wood Wood River
Pump & Pantry 109 N Lincoln Ave York
A Stop 1320 Road L York
Pump & Pantry 3901 S Lincoln Ave York

 

National Fuel Waiver letter by Lee M. Zeldin to create a single National Gasoline Pool - Page 1National Fuel Waiver letter by Lee M. Zeldin to create a single National Gasoline Pool - Page 2National Fuel Waiver letter by Lee M. Zeldin to create a single National Gasoline Pool - Page 3National Fuel Waiver letter by Lee M. Zeldin to create a single National Gasoline Pool - Page 4National Fuel Waiver letter by Lee M. Zeldin to create a single National Gasoline Pool - Page 5National Fuel Waiver letter by Lee M. Zeldin to create a single National Gasoline Pool - Page 6

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Pillen Highlights E15 Affordability, Supports EPA Waiver

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