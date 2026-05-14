Pillen Highlights E15 Affordability, Supports EPA Waiver
NEBRASKA, May 14 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Pillen Highlights E15 Affordability, Supports EPA Waiver
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced today that the State of Nebraska will comply with recent guidance from Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to help address fuel supply and address affordability issues.
“E15 is great for the people of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “It’s good for the environment and a cheaper option that helps families keep more money in their pockets. The corn used to produce it is grown right here in the Good Life by Nebraska’s hard-working farmers. E15 is a win-win for the Cornhusker state.”
The State of Nebraska will be honoring the EPA National Fuel Waiver issued March 25, 2026 for the duration of the EPA regulatory control season, just as it has in past years.
“E15 has been overlooked by federal legislators since 2011, but not in Nebraska,” said Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol. “Thanks to the leadership and advocacy of Governor Pillen, Nebraskans have access to higher blends of ethanol and are saving money at the pump with E15. While the Iranian War drives attention to fuel prices, ethanol’s practical solution is shining bright as always!”
In 2023, Gov. Pillen signed LB562 into law, creating the E15 Access Standard which requires all newly built gas stations to offer E15 at 50% of their fuel dispensers and will require existing stations to offer E15 at a single dispenser if that state-wide ethanol blend rate is not above 14% by 2027.
Generally, E15 options run about $0.20 less than regular fuel. The EPA has approved E15 for all standard vehicles produced after 2001 and the University of Nebraska -- Lincoln has completed studies showing no adverse effects of using it in standard vehicles.
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List of E15 Retailers in Nebraska
|Name
|Address
|City
|Frontier Cooperative
|200 7th St
|Adams
|Bosselmans
|109 E Fourth St
|Ainsworth
|Ampride C Store
|409 E Fourth St
|Ainsworth
|Pump & Pantry
|317 W State St
|Albion
|Pump & Pantry
|710 HWY 183
|Alma
|White's Service
|405 E 5th St
|Atkinson
|Aurora Cooperative Services
|1318 M St
|Aurora
|Aurora Cooperative Services
|2530 Harvest Dr
|Aurora
|Cenex
|508 Main St
|Axtell
|Cenex
|86 Commercial St
|Bartley
|Pump & Pantry
|3605 Summit Plaza Dr
|Bellevue
|Casey's
|2104 Pratt Ave
|Bellevue
|Casey's
|7724 S 22nd St
|Bellevue
|Casey's General Store
|7141 N 156th St
|Bennington
|Maverik's
|692 County Rd 209
|Big Springs
|Kwik Stop
|1000 State St
|Brule
|Pump & Pantry
|517 S 1st Ave
|Burwell
|Anew
|41501 Harvest Dr
|Cambridge
|Pump & Pantry
|1110 G St
|Central City
|Aurora Cooperative
|601 16th St
|Central City
|Pump & Pantry
|981 Second St
|Chappell
|Cenex
|404 N Center St
|Clay Center
|Deano's Mini Mart
|302 W Broadway St
|Coleridge
|Casey's
|1118 8th St
|Columbus
|Casey's
|510 S Meridian Ave
|Cozad
|Casey's General Store
|2151 Cardinal Ln
|Crete
|RBs Corner Stop
|405 D St
|David City
|Pump & Pantry
|604 6th Street
|Doniphan
|Casey's
|130 HWY 34
|Eagle
|Elgin One Stop and Sleep Inn
|501 N 2nd St
|Elgin
|Hy-Vee
|20410 George B Lake Pkwy
|Elkhorn
|Casey's
|3110 S 204th St
|Elkhorn
|Pump & Pantry
|214 Front St
|Elm Creek
|Casey's General Store
|5785 Buffalo Creek Rd
|Elm Creek
|Casey's
|1302 F Rd
|Fairmont
|Pump & Pantry
|3441 E 24th St
|Fremont
|Qwik 6
|1535 1st St
|Friend
|CPI Cooperative
|111 Anderson St
|Funk
|Corner Store
|418 N 13th St
|Geneva
|Kwik Stop
|904 US HWY 30
|Gibbon
|Cenex
|605 Giltner Spur
|Giltner
|Blue Heron Flex Fuel Plaza
|1102 S Lake Ave
|Gothenburg
|Pump & Pantry
|101 W HWY 20
|Gordon
|Nebraska Dept Roads
|3305 Old Potash Rd
|Grand Island
|Blake's Fast Fuel
|1102 S Lake Ave
|Gothenburg
|Pump & Pantry
|2028 HWY 30
|Grand Island
|Pump & Pantry
|3436 S Locust St
|Grand Island
|Pump & Pantry
|1235 Allen Drive
|Grand Island
|Pump & Pantry
|3210 Old Potash HWY
|Grand Island
|Pump & Pantry
|2511 N Diers Ave
|Grand Island
|Casey's
|1420 S Locust St
|Grand Island
|Aurora Cooperative
|4155 E HWY 30
|Grand Island
|Pump & Pantry
|821 S Webb Rd
|Grand Island
|Bosselman Travel Center
|3335 W Wood River Rd
|Grand Island
|Fat Dog’s
|3310 W Platte St
|Grand Island
|Aurora Cooperative
|76195 N HWY 61
|Grant
|Pump & Pantry
|14341 S HWY 31
|Gretna
|Kum & Go
|11205 Wickersham Blvd
|Gretna
|Hy-Vee
|19141 Oakmont Dr
|Gretna
|Hy-Vee
|20410 George B Lake Pkwy
|Gretna
|Casey's 572
|572 S Highway 6
|Gretna
|Stop N Go
|605 N Robinson Ave
|Hartington
|A Stop
|4965 E South St
|Hastings
|Pump & Pantry
|2412 E Osborne Dr
|Hastings
|Fill & Chill
|228 N Burlington Ave
|Hastings
|Kwik Shop
|100 E 2nd St
|Hershey
|CPI
|201 Nelson St
|Hildreth
|Pump & Pantry
|916 4th Ave
|Holdrege
|Pump & Pantry
|400 W Elk St
|Jackson
|Cenex
|208 E 14th St
|Juniata
|Pump & Pantry
|4311 2nd Ave
|Kearney
|Premier Stop Kearney
|7810 2nd Ave
|Kearney
|Kwik Stop
|1206 W 24th St
|Kearney
|Casey’s General Store
|607 W 39th St
|Kearney
|Pump & Pantry
|1616 2nd Ave
|Kearney
|Casey's
|11728 Emiline St
|La Vista
|Casey's
|7828 S 123rd Plz
|La Vista
|Maverik
|10764 Virginia Plaza
|La Vista
|Costco
|12515 Portside Pkwy
|La Vista
|Casey's
|2700 Plum Creek Parkway
|Lexington
|Country Partners Cooperative
|2700 Plum Creek Parkway
|Lexington
|Fat Dogs
|2607 Plum Creek Parkway
|Lexington
|Casey's
|1445 S 17th St
|Lincoln
|Casey's
|1200 N 10th St
|Lincoln
|Casey's
|120 S 90th St
|Lincoln
|Casey's
|4715 W Adams St
|Lincoln
|U-Stop
|6600 N 84th St
|Lincoln
|U-Stop
|610 S 10th St
|Lincoln
|U-Stop
|110 W O St
|Lincoln
|Pump & Pantry
|345 W O St
|Lincoln
|U-Stop
|200 W Amaranth Ln
|Lincoln
|Casey’s General Store
|4350 State Hl Dr
|Lincoln
|Fat Dog’s
|1105 W Bond St
|Lincoln
|U-Stop
|6930 S 73rd St
|Lincoln
|Shell
|5757 S 85th St
|Lincoln
|Casey's
|2243 N Cotner Blvd
|Lincoln
|Frenchman Valley Coop
|312 E B St
|Mccook
|Aurora Cooperative
|1185 33rd Rd
|Minden
|Kwik Stop
|102 SW 1st St
|Mullen
|Speedee Mart
|101 E Omaha Ave
|Norfolk
|Casey's
|1020 S 13th St
|Norfolk
|Kwik Stop
|101 Platte Oasis Parkway
|North Platte
|Kwik Stop
|1421 S Dewey St
|North Platte
|Fat Dogs
|1313 S Dewey St
|North Platte
|Time Saver
|1220 S Dewey St
|North Platte
|Oakland Express
|909 HWY 32
|Oakland
|Casey's
|101 Chuckwagon Rd
|Ogallala
|TA Travel Center
|102 Prospector Drive
|Ogallala
|Super Saver
|5710 S 144th St
|Omaha
|Bucky's
|4865 S 108th St
|Omaha
|Casey's
|7141 N 156th St
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|7152 Pacific Street
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|1819 N 72nd St
|Omaha
|Casey's
|14344 Fort St
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|4041 N 168th St
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|17925 Burt St
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|4443 S 84th St
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|2627 S Hws Cleveland Blvd
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|8990 Boyd St
|Omaha
|Casey's
|8409 S 168th Ave
|Omaha
|Casey's
|14330 Hillsdale Ave
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|14353 Q Street
|Omaha
|Kum & Go
|1010 S 154th St
|Omaha
|Casey’s General Store
|15611 Harrison St
|Omaha
|Casey’s General Store
|3725 N 147th St
|Omaha
|Casey’s General Store
|18280 Wright St
|Omaha
|Casey’s General Store
|16960 Evans Plaza
|Omaha
|Casey's
|250 N 168th Cir
|Omaha
|Casey's
|9905 Q St
|Omaha
|Casey's
|2540 N 90th St
|Omaha
|Fantasy Food and Fuel
|2450 N 90th St
|Omaha
|Sapp Brothers
|9905 Sapp Brothers Dr
|Omaha
|VIP Express Car Wash
|11910 M St
|Omaha
|Casey's
|15275 Weir Plaza St
|Omaha
|QuikTrip
|14405 W Center Rd
|Omaha
|Pump & Pantry
|328 W Douglas St
|O'Neill
|Pump & Pantry
|2320 L St
|Ord
|Osmond Mini Mart
|202 E HWY 20
|Osmond
|Kum & Go
|10764 Virginia Plz
|Papillion
|Kum & Go
|11333 Cumberland Dr
|Papillion
|Casey’s General Store
|9911 S 71st Ave
|Papillion
|Tom's Service
|332 E Main St
|Pierce
|One Stop
|85286 HWY 13
|Pierce
|Speedee Mart
|204 W Park Ave
|Plainview
|Ralston Fuel and Service
|7701 Main St
|Ralston
|Cardinal Express
|518 W Broadway St
|Randolph
|Randolph Farm Supply
|550 W Jackson St
|Randolph
|Farm Service Cooperative
|35885 Ravenna Rd
|Ravenna
|Cenex
|305 E 4th Ave
|Red Cloud
|Fuel Mart
|1128 US 30
|Schuyler
|Scribner Express
|205 Railroad St
|Scribner
|Maverik
|655 Cabela Dr
|Sidney
|Kum & Go 3808 Dakota
|3808 Dakota Ave
|South Sioux City
|Pony Express
|1501 Stable Dr
|South Sioux City
|Casey's
|117 Main St
|Stromsburg
|Miller Power Sports
|120 S Walnut St
|Spalding
|Casey's
|1013 2nd St
|St. Paul
|Pump & Pantry
|514 2nd St
|St. Paul
|Aurora Cooperative
|614 Second St
|St. Paul
|Cooperative Producers, Inc (CPI)
|548 N Bloom St
|Superior
|U-Stop
|775 NE-50
|Tecumseh
|Conoco
|203 E HWY 20
|Valentine
|Casey's
|1445 Dry Run Dr
|Wahoo
|Pony Express
|137 HWY 77
|Winnebago
|Cooperative Producers, Inc (CPI)
|15123 W Wood River Rd Wood
|Wood River
|Pump & Pantry
|109 N Lincoln Ave
|York
|A Stop
|1320 Road L
|York
|Pump & Pantry
|3901 S Lincoln Ave
|York
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