NEBRASKA, May 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Pillen Highlights E15 Affordability, Supports EPA Waiver

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced today that the State of Nebraska will comply with recent guidance from Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to help address fuel supply and address affordability issues.

“E15 is great for the people of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “It’s good for the environment and a cheaper option that helps families keep more money in their pockets. The corn used to produce it is grown right here in the Good Life by Nebraska’s hard-working farmers. E15 is a win-win for the Cornhusker state.”

The State of Nebraska will be honoring the EPA National Fuel Waiver issued March 25, 2026 for the duration of the EPA regulatory control season, just as it has in past years.

“E15 has been overlooked by federal legislators since 2011, but not in Nebraska,” said Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol. “Thanks to the leadership and advocacy of Governor Pillen, Nebraskans have access to higher blends of ethanol and are saving money at the pump with E15. While the Iranian War drives attention to fuel prices, ethanol’s practical solution is shining bright as always!”

In 2023, Gov. Pillen signed LB562 into law, creating the E15 Access Standard which requires all newly built gas stations to offer E15 at 50% of their fuel dispensers and will require existing stations to offer E15 at a single dispenser if that state-wide ethanol blend rate is not above 14% by 2027.

Generally, E15 options run about $0.20 less than regular fuel. The EPA has approved E15 for all standard vehicles produced after 2001 and the University of Nebraska -- Lincoln has completed studies showing no adverse effects of using it in standard vehicles.

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List of E15 Retailers in Nebraska