NEBRASKA, May 12 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Describes State Agency Efforts in Dealing with Hantavirus Situation

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen says his agencies remain in a state of readiness and will assist in any way possible, now that U.S.-based passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship have arrived. Fifteen passengers were transported to the National Quarantine Center (NQC), and one was admitted to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit (NBU) early Monday morning. Both facilities are associated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Two other passengers were flown to Georgia for further evaluation and treatment.

“The culmination of receiving patients is the result of multiple conversations and highly involved coordination between our federal, state and local government partners,” said Gov. Pillen. “Since we learned hantavirus was the source, and that those who were exposed would come to Nebraska for monitoring and care, we have been in consultation with our own team of medical experts at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). They, and other agency leaders have been part of regularly scheduled, daily alignment calls, especially in the days leading up to this transfer.”

At Gov. Pillen’s direction, an interagency group was formed consisting of representatives from his office, DHHS, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Those calls have included discussions about security and transportation processes, public communications, coordination with federal agencies as well as information sharing and coordination with representatives from UNMC.

Over the weekend, information was provided to representatives of the state’s federal delegation and yesterday, a briefing call was held with state senators and other local officials, following yesterday morning’s news conference at UNMC.

The DHHS Division of Public Health, led by Director Ashley Newmyer, has played a prominent role in communicating regularly with medical and logistical personnel at UNMC, the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Tesmer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sydney Stein have also served as liaisons on those calls. As well, the department has posted information on its website to help educate the public about hantavirus: Information on Hantavirus.

“In a situation like this, you need to think of every contingency that could occur. We have worked hand-in-glove with our federal partners – from the White House to HHS Secretary Kennedy’s office to the CDC – and with all their great teams in the management of this situation. Those efforts will continue, as UNMC provides excellent monitoring and care of the passengers, said Gov. Pillen.

Incubation of the virus can be up to 42 days, complicating an exact determination as to when passengers might be able to return home.

“Public safety is the highest calling of government,” stated Gov. Pillen. “No patient posing a medical risk will be permitted to leave UNMC’s facilities in an unsecure manner that would endanger the health of anyone else.”