Royalton Barracks / Request for Information-Tunbridge
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2002283
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/10/26-05/13/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 110 and Button Hill Road, Tunbridge
VIOLATION: Potential for multiple charges
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Vermont AOT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/13/2026, at approximately 1550 hours, the Vermont State was made aware of a significant portion of guardrail damage on the pull off on VT Route 110 near Button Hill Road, in Tunbridge. Initial information advised this damage occurred within the last few days. Attached photos reveal a long portion of the guardrail severely damaged and what appear to be pieces of wood, logs, and other debris surrounding the area. Anyone with any information regarding this damage is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
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