Royalton Barracks / Request for Information-Tunbridge

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2002283

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/10/26-05/13/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 110 and Button Hill Road, Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Potential for multiple charges

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

VICTIM: Vermont AOT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/13/2026, at approximately 1550 hours, the Vermont State was made aware of a significant portion of guardrail damage on the pull off on VT Route 110 near Button Hill Road, in Tunbridge. Initial information advised this damage occurred within the last few days. Attached photos reveal a long portion of the guardrail severely damaged and what appear to be pieces of wood, logs, and other debris surrounding the area. Anyone with any information regarding this damage is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.