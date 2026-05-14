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Royalton Barracks / Request for Information-Tunbridge

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident 

   

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

   

NEWS RELEASE 

          

CASE#: 26B2002283

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery  

STATION:   Royalton               

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

   

DATE/TIME: 05/10/26-05/13/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 110 and Button Hill Road, Tunbridge 

VIOLATION: Potential for multiple charges 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                          

   

VICTIM: Vermont AOT 

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 05/13/2026, at approximately 1550 hours, the Vermont State was made aware of a significant portion of guardrail damage on the pull off on VT Route 110 near Button Hill Road, in Tunbridge. Initial information advised this damage occurred within the last few days. Attached photos reveal a long portion of the guardrail severely damaged and what appear to be pieces of wood, logs, and other debris surrounding the area. Anyone with any information regarding this damage is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

 

 

 

 

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Royalton Barracks / Request for Information-Tunbridge

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