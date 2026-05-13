Rutland Barracks / Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4002191

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 3/23/2026, at approximately 1056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pawlet, VT

VIOLATION: Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age

ACCUSED: Jasmine Dressler

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 23rd, 2026, at approximately 1056 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks were notified that an individual, later identified as Jasmine Dressler, was dispensing cannabis to a person under 21 years of age. Dressler was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division on June 22nd, 2026, at 1000 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd, 2026, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.