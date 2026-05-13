Rutland Barracks / Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4002191
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 3/23/2026, at approximately 1056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pawlet, VT
VIOLATION: Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age
ACCUSED: Jasmine Dressler
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 23rd, 2026, at approximately 1056 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks were notified that an individual, later identified as Jasmine Dressler, was dispensing cannabis to a person under 21 years of age. Dressler was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division on June 22nd, 2026, at 1000 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd, 2026, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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