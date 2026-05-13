Correction - Vermont, Connecticut State Police identify human remains connected to 2001 missing persons case

Correction: The name of the man whose remains were identified is Brian Canfield. His last name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

and

CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE

Vermont, Connecticut State Police identify human remains connected to 2001 missing persons case

HARTLAND, Vermont (Wednesday, May 6, 2026) — The Vermont State Police has received confirmation that human remains found in 2006 in Connecticut are those of a man who went missing while fishing in Vermont five years earlier.

Vermont residents Brian Canfield, 37, of Weathersfield and Terry Brinegar, 44, of Mount Holly were fishing together April 9, 2001, on a boat at Sumner Falls in Hartland when the vessel overturned. Both men were presumed drowned. Brinegar’s body was found April 24, 2001, at the Bellows Falls Dam, but Canfield’s remains could not be located.

In October 2006, the Connecticut State Police recovered a human skull along the Connecticut River in the town of Haddam. Following DNA testing in summer 2025 by the Connecticut Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities sent material from the skull to Othram, a Texas business that uses DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy to assist police investigations by identifying victims, locating missing persons, and uncovering perpetrators of crime.

The Connecticut State Police obtained a DNA sample from Canfield’s brother and sent the sample to Othram for comparison. This past weekend, Othram notified CSP the sample matched the skull discovered in 2006, providing confirmation of Canfield’s identity. CSP subsequently informed the Vermont State Police of the match.

This incident is not considered suspicious, and the Vermont State Police case is now closed.

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