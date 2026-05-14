Hosted.com® Aligns WordPress Hosting Platform With 7.0 Release

Hosted.com®’s WordPress Hosting Infrastructure Designed To Support Stability, Compatibility, and Performance Staging, Backups, and Monitoring Support Safer WordPress 7.0 Updates WordPress 7.0 Readiness Expected To Shape Hosting Preparation

Hosted.com®'s hosting infrastructure is ready for WordPress 7.0, with staging, backups, monitoring, and technical support ahead of the upcoming release.

Major WordPress releases can influence maintenance, security, and operation. Our WordPress Hosting is built for such releases, with staging, backups, monitoring, and expert support.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.comhas announced that its WordPress Hosting platform is prepared for WordPress 7.0 ahead of the software’s release. The announcement centers on the infrastructure and hosting tools expected to matter most as website owners and hosting providers prepare for a major WordPress update.At the time of writing, WordPress 7.0 has been rescheduled for May 20, 2026, following additional work on architectural improvements during the development cycle. Against that backdrop, Hosted.com said being ready to change over to the first major version release of 2026 depends not only on server resources but also on the surrounding platform features that allow for testing, backups, and safer update management.The company added that the latest core software version will bring changes to the editing experience and admin dashboard, as well as higher technical requirements and brand-new collaboration features. This means an increasing need for WordPress Hosting environments that support preparation for the release, with a focus on testing, backups, and ensuring compatibility to maintain performance and stability.“Major WordPress releases have implications beyond changes to the core software. They also affect how websites are maintained, secured, and continue to function as normal,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “We have designed our WordPress Hosting platform around the requirements that come with releases of this size, including staging, backups, update controls, and monitoring backed by technical support from WordPress experts.”Its preparation for version 7.0 includes infrastructure designed to support staging, backup management, performance monitoring, and security patching. These capabilities are intended to help site owners test themes, plugins, and core changes before applying them to a live website, while also providing easy recovery options if issues arise during or after.The company said these tools are part of ensuring a successful upgrade because they allow site owners to test changes before deployment, monitor site behavior more closely, and maintain recovery options if an update affects compatibility or stability.Hosted.com has also published an article on the upcoming changes and new features users can expect when WordPress 7.0 is released . It also covers the areas site owners need to check before upgrading, including theme and plugin compatibility, PHP requirements, and how to apply the update safely to avoid site breaks and downtime.The company added that infrastructure preparation is becoming more relevant as WordPress updates affect not only website design and publishing workflows, but also maintenance, compatibility, and uptime planning. In that context, Web Hosting support plays a large role in helping site owners apply major releases faster and safer with fewer issues.As WordPress remains the most widely used content management system globally, major version releases continue to influence how hosting providers and online businesses plan for infrastructure, maintenance, and future compatibility. Hosted.com said this latest update reflects a broader shift toward more structured preparation for major software releases, particularly in terms of uptime, compatibility, and maintenance processes.About Hosted.comHosted.com provides Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and domain name services with a focus on performance, security, and simplicity. Its services are designed to support website owners, small businesses, and entrepreneurs while providing expert support.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted.com. He has more than 25 years of experience in the domain name and web hosting industry, with a focus on making hosting and website services more accessible for businesses and individuals.

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