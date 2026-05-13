Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,489 in the last 365 days.

Have FIFA World Cup™ Event Plans? Let Us Know!

As you plan events related to FIFA World Cup 26™, the City of Boston Licensing Board asks that you keep us informed.

PLANNING A FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ EVENT?

FIFA World Cup 26™ will take place from June 11 to July 19. Seven of the matches will take place at Gillette Stadium (renamed Boston Stadium during the tournament) on June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 29, and July 9. During this event, Boston will welcome international tourists and see increased economic activity. 

LET US KNOW YOUR PLANS!

As you plan events related to FIFA World Cup 26™, the City of Boston Licensing Board asks that you keep us informed. This way, we can ensure your following FIFA World Cup 26™ regulations and applying for the proper permits.

Complete Our Brief Survey

In addition, the Boston Licensing Board and Office of Small Business host bi-weekly Office Hours to assist you with your planning related to the summer of 2026. Sign up for Office Hours.

Contact 617-635-4170 or licensingboard@boston.gov with any questions about extensions to your hours.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Have FIFA World Cup™ Event Plans? Let Us Know!

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.