Have FIFA World Cup™ Event Plans? Let Us Know!

As you plan events related to FIFA World Cup 26™, the City of Boston Licensing Board asks that you keep us informed.

PLANNING A FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ EVENT?

FIFA World Cup 26™ will take place from June 11 to July 19. Seven of the matches will take place at Gillette Stadium (renamed Boston Stadium during the tournament) on June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 29, and July 9. During this event, Boston will welcome international tourists and see increased economic activity.

LET US KNOW YOUR PLANS!

As you plan events related to FIFA World Cup 26™, the City of Boston Licensing Board asks that you keep us informed. This way, we can ensure your following FIFA World Cup 26™ regulations and applying for the proper permits.

Complete Our Brief Survey

In addition, the Boston Licensing Board and Office of Small Business host bi-weekly Office Hours to assist you with your planning related to the summer of 2026. Sign up for Office Hours.

Contact 617-635-4170 or licensingboard@boston.gov with any questions about extensions to your hours.