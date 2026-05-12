Saskatchewan Partners With #NotInMyCity to Combat Human Trafficking

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Canadian country star Paul Brandt and his #NotInMyCity initiative to provide enhanced human trafficking training to Saskatchewan law enforcement agencies.

The province will provide $100,000 to #NotInMyCity, through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, to have the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators deliver specialized training to Saskatchewan RCMP, municipal police, marshals, highway transportation officers and Indigenous police services. The training will be delivered in the fall and will focus on strengthening investigative capacity, victim-centered practices and inter-agency coordination for frontline officers.

"Last spring we were proud to host #NotInMyCity's Maddison Sessions Conference in Saskatoon, which provided a critical forum for law enforcement from across Canada to discuss solutions to human trafficking," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "The funding being provided here and the training it will deliver are a continuation of that relationship and a firm example of the work Saskatchewan is undertaking to eliminate human trafficking in our province."

"Human trafficking has no place in Saskatchewan, and our government is taking concrete action to stop it," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "By investing in specialized, survivor-centred training for frontline officers, we are strengthening our collective ability to identify trafficking, support survivors and hold offenders accountable. Partnerships like #NotInMyCity are critical to building safer communities and protecting some of our most vulnerable people."

"Protecting people across Saskatchewan from the harms of human trafficking requires strong partnerships and a shared commitment to action," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "By enhancing training for frontline officers, we are strengthening how agencies work together to identify these crimes, support victims and hold offenders accountable."

Brandt founded #NotInMyCity in 2017. In 2023, the organization launched the first Maddison Sessions conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, for frontline investigators, including police officers and crown prosecutors, to share knowledge and resources to combat human trafficking across Canada. A second conference was held in Kelowna, British Columbia, in 2024, and the third conference was held in Saskatoon in the spring of 2025.

"Human trafficking is a complex crime that can be difficult to detect, and that is exactly why specialized training for frontline officers is essential," #NotInMyCity Founder Paul Brandt said. "With the support of the Government of Saskatchewan, this partnership will bring practical training to law enforcement across the province, building investigative capacity, advancing victim-centred approaches and strengthening coordination that can make a difference for survivors."

Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, Saskatchewan will receive $20.3 million in federal funding for programs and services to address interpersonal violence and abuse over the four years spanning 2023-24 to 2026-27.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime with devastating impacts on victims, families and communities – addressing it requires coordinated action. Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence and alongside other federal efforts to combat human trafficking, the federal government is supporting specialized law enforcement training in Saskatchewan to strengthen prevention and response, leading to earlier risk identification and improved protection and support for victims and survivors,” the Honourable Rechie Valdez Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) said.

Saskatchewan annually invests over $70 million on programs, services and initiatives to address interpersonal violence and abuse. This funding directly supports interpersonal violence programs and services that help victims, broaden housing supports, raise awareness of human trafficking and improve access to legal and court-based resources.

To access human trafficking services and resources in Saskatchewan, visit: stoptrafficking.ca.

For additional information about Saskatchewan's ongoing efforts to stop human trafficking, see:

Saskatchewan Shines a Light on Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Contributes $100,000 to Human Trafficking Summit with #Notinmycity in 2025 | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

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