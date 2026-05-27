Sask Parks Offers Free Entry for National Trails Day, June 6, 2026
CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2026
Visitors can enjoy free entry to provincial parks on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 6, 2026. It is a great opportunity to explore trails across the province before the summer season begins.
"We are fortunate to be home to such beautiful and diverse provincial parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "With a wide range of trails, and programs taking place across the province, we invite everyone to explore the natural beauty Saskatchewan has to offer. Spending time in nature and being active is something important we can do for ourselves and our overall health and well-being."
National Trails Day Events
More than a dozen provincial parks will host guided hikes and special programming in celebration of National Trails Day, including:
- Buffalo Pound Provincial Park - Hike to Nicolle Homestead
- Candle Lake Provincial Park - Old Baldy Hike
- Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park - Life in the Lodgepoles
- Douglas Provincial Park - Blooming Cacti Hike and Coffee Corner: Mindfulness Walk
- Duck Mountain Provincial Park - Boreal Basics
- Great Blue Heron Provincial Park - Tower Trek
- Greenwater Lake Provincial Park - Wild Side of Klinger Trail Hike
- Echo Valley Provincial Park - Scenic Valley Trek
- Meadow Lake Provincial Park - Back in the Boreal
- Moose Mountain Provincial Park - Hike the Uplands
- Pike Lake Provincial Park - Feathered Friends Hike
- Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park - Take on the Trails with Prairie Sky Running Company and Coffee Corner: Mindfulness Walk
- Wascana Trails Natural Recreation Site - Hike and Bike at Wascana Trails
To find your nearest provincial park visit: SaskParks.com or our dedicated Sask Parks Trails Day Events page for more details.
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.