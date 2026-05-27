Saskatchewan Recognizes 50th Anniversary of First Nations University of Canada

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 27, 2026, as the First Nations University of Canada's 50th Anniversary, recognizing the institution's half-century of excellence in post-secondary education, Indigenous student success and community impact in Saskatchewan.

"For 50 years, the First Nations University of Canada has been a cornerstone in Indigenous post-secondary education in Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Its contributions have helped open doors to opportunity, foster pride in culture and language, and support stronger communities throughout Saskatchewan."

Founded on May 27, 1976, as the Saskatchewan Indian Federated College (SIFC), the First Nations University of Canada is one of the first Indigenous post-secondary institutions of its kind in Canada. It has since grown into a national leader in Indigenous education, playing a unique and important role in serving First Nations students, communities and Nations.

The First Nations University of Canada, through its federation agreement with the University of Regina, offers undergraduate and graduate programs. It provides culturally grounded education that integrates Indigenous knowledge, languages and values while contributing to Saskatchewan's broader post-secondary landscape.

"Fifty years ago, our leaders and Nations carried a vision for an Indigenous institution rooted in First Nations sophisticated and complex ways of knowing, vibrant languages, dynamic cultures and timeless teachings," First Nations University of Canada President Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann said. "Today, we honour the strength, resilience and unyielding spirit of all those who walked this journey long before us - our Elders, students, alumni, faculty, staff and communities. First Nations University of Canada has always been more than a university; it is a place of belonging, nurturing identity and empowerment for our people. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to uplifting future generations through Indigenous education grounded in who we are as First Nations peoples."

The First Nations University of Canada will commemorate its 50th anniversary with events throughout the year at campuses in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, bringing together students, alumni, Elders, leadership and community partners from across the province. For more information, visit fnuniv.ca.

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