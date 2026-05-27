Applications Open for Second Intake of Saskatchewan's Young Entrepreneur Bursary

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2026

Up to 57 young entrepreneurs will receive bursaries in 2026 worth $5,000 each.

Today, Minister of Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding and Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy announced that applications for the Young Entrepreneur Bursary intake for 2026-27 are now being accepted. Entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 who have been in operation for less than 10 years are eligible to apply. Applications for this year's intake close July 17.

"There is no better place in Canada for young people to start a business than right here in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "The Young Entrepreneur Bursary is supporting young business owners as they grow their ventures and contribute to their local economies and communities. Young entrepreneurs are the future of our province, and our government is proud to support them as they build that future here at home."

The program, which is entering its second year, supports young Saskatchewan business owners through financial assistance and mentorship opportunities. The Government of Saskatchewan is providing nearly $1 million in funding over three years to the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce to administer the program.

"Saskatchewan is home to extraordinary entrepreneurial talent, in every city, town and rural community across this province," Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy said. "The Young Entrepreneur Bursary program was created to find that talent, invest in it and connect it to the networks and opportunities it deserves. When young entrepreneurs succeed, the entire provincial economy is stronger for it. We are proud to open our second intake and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort."

Last year, the program received more than 340 applications from young entrepreneurs across 87 Saskatchewan communities.

"The Young Entrepreneur Bursary helped me open my first studio space - it is a small step toward a much bigger dream of creating a creative event and community space in the future," Montana's Photo Works owner Montana Lautamus said. "Sometimes the greatest investment in a community is not money, it is giving someone the belief that their story, their dreams and their future actually matter. That is what it really did for me. It helped me realize that I mattered and that caused growth in my business. It was not just the money that affected me. It was the community that came with it."

Entrepreneurship is a key driver in protecting the provincial economy. With 124 small businesses per 1,000 people, Saskatchewan has the second highest per capita rate in the country. Between 2015 and 2025, the number of small businesses in the province increased by 4.7 per cent, making up 98.8 per cent of all businesses.

The Young Entrepreneur Bursary is just one more way Saskatchewan continues to foster a competitive business environment that is delivering for the people of the province. Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion, an increase of 2.2 per cent from 2024. This puts the province above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

For more information on the program or the application process visit: saskchamber.com

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