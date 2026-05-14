Mesa County recognizes National Police Week

Law enforcement officers across Mesa County were recognized Tuesday as the Board of Mesa County Commissioners proclaimed May 10-16, 2026, as National Police Week in Mesa County.

The proclamation honors the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who protect communities every day and remembers those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

During the public hearing, the Joint Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department Color Guard presented the colors in recognition of National Police Week.

The proclamation recognizes more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving communities across the United States, including local agencies such as the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, De Beque Marshal’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.

Mesa County’s recognition also honors local officers who died in the line of duty, including Deputy Edward Innes, Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Wesley Rosette, Acting Fruita Police Chief Dan Dalley, Deputy Derek Geer and Sgt. Wayne Weyler.

Nationally, 111 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2025.

Commissioners thanked law enforcement officers throughout Mesa County for their service, professionalism and commitment to public safety.