Douglas County Opioid Council opens request for proposals for opioid settlement funding

$1.4 million available for programs focused on prevention, treatment, recovery and community support

Organizations working on the front lines of substance misuse prevention, treatment and recovery in Douglas County now have an opportunity to apply for opioid settlement funding through the Douglas County Opioid Council.

The funding comes from nationwide opioid settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors tied to the opioid epidemic. Douglas County serves as the fiscal agent for the Council and administers the funding process for Region 12 (Douglas County) under Colorado’s statewide opioid settlement framework.

This marks the second round of opioid settlement funding distributed through the Douglas County Opioid Council, building on the Council’s initial investments in local prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives.

$1.4 million is available through this funding cycle, with the council expected

to award multiple grants across one or more priority areas, including youth prevention programming, treatment for specialized populations, wraparound care, and co-responder and/or alternate models to support people with substance use disorders in the community.

The Council is seeking proposals that align with approved opioid settlement uses focused on prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction and criminal justice.

Applications must be submitted electronically through BidNet by 3 p.m. June 8, 2026. Questions regarding the request for proposals must be submitted through BidNet by May 21, 2026.

Organizations interested in applying can view the full request for proposals and submit applications at BidNet RFP Submission Page.

Visit our webpage to learn more about the Douglas County Opioid Council.