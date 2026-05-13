Douglas County and AdventHealth partner to support mental wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month

As Douglas County recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month this May, County leaders are also announcing a new partnership with AdventHealth focused on expanding awareness, access and support for mental wellness across the community.

The partnership brings together Douglas County’s long-standing commitment to behavioral health with AdventHealth’s Whole Person Health approach, which emphasizes caring for the mind, body and spirit together. Through education, outreach and community collaboration, the partnership aims to help more residents access resources before a mental health crisis occurs.

“Our goal is to reduce stigma and encourage open dialogue about mental health,” said Commissioner Kevin VanWinkle. “I hope we all find time to check in on our friends, family, neighbors and children. We all have mental health and if you need support, we are here to connect you to resources.”

In Douglas County, more than 18% of residents reported experiencing poor mental health in 2023. That represents approximately 70,000 people who felt mentally unwell for 14 or more days each month, according to the Colorado Health Institute’s Health Access Survey. Suicide also remains the leading cause of death among Colorado youth and young adults.

Recognizing the importance of awareness, education and community support, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners adopted a resolution during their May 12 Business Meeting recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Nationwide, as many as one in five U.S. adults and one in six U.S. children experience a mental health condition each year. County officials and community partners hope conversations during Mental Health Awareness Month encourage residents to seek support when needed and remind people that mental health is just as important as physical health.

AdventHealth’s Whole Person Health model focuses on treating the full person rather than just symptoms, recognizing the connection between emotional, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Through the new partnership, AdventHealth and Douglas County will work together to promote mental wellness resources, strengthen community connections and support proactive mental health care for residents of all ages.

“Mental health is an essential part of whole-person health,” said Michelle Fuentes, CEO of AdventHealth Castle Rock. “We’re proud to partner with the Douglas County Mental Health Collaborative to help expand access to care and connect more people with support when they need it most.”

Douglas County first launched the Douglas County Mental Health Collaborative in 2014 to address unmet mental and behavioral health needs through community collaboration. Today, the initiative includes more than 50 partner organizations and supports several programs designed to connect residents with care and crisis support, including the County’s Community Response Teams.

County leaders say partnerships like the one with AdventHealth are critical to continuing progress and addressing the persistent stigma surrounding mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

If you or someone you know needs support, resources are available:

The Douglas County Mental Health Collaborative continues working to strengthen the community’s mental health network of care, fill service gaps and build a culture where seeking help is encouraged and supported.