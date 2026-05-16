Statement on confirmed hantavirus death in Douglas County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Douglas County Health Department are investigating a confirmed case of hantavirus in a Douglas County adult that has resulted in death. This case is not linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak.

Hantavirus infections caused by the Sin Nombre hantavirus occur regularly in Colorado, usually in the spring and summer, and can cause a severe and sometimes deadly respiratory disease. In Colorado, the deer mouse is the rodent species that most commonly exposes people to the virus. Avoiding exposure to rodents and their urine, feces, saliva, and nesting materials is the best way to prevent infection.

CDPHE is working closely with our local partners following standard protocols to investigate this case and identify the source of exposure. Preliminary evidence suggests the infection was acquired by local exposure to rodents. The risk to the general public remains low and the investigation is ongoing.