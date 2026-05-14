Paving begins in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews have begun a district-wide paving operation in Laramie County.

Crews started the district-wide project in Laramie County on Monday, May 11. They will progress west across Laramie and Albany Counties, ending the season-long project in Carbon County.

Various road sections will be impacted across Laramie County; crews will relocate based on weather conditions and the availability of equipment or materials.

Motorists should expect lane changes and reduced speed limits. The public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers, and other traffic control, and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The Laramie County phase of this project is expected to be completed by the end of May.